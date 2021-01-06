DJ Imara reports Phase 2a clinical trial results of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Imara reports Phase 2a clinical trial results of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease 06-Jan-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Arix Bioscience plc Imara reports Phase 2a clinical trial results of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease LONDON, 06 January 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company, Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), today reported results from its Phase 2a clinical trial of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease. Overall, the data from the Phase 2a clinical trial demonstrated that IMR-687 was well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxyurea at all dose levels. In the second half of 2021, Imara expects to report interim Phase 2b data from ongoing clinical trials in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. The announcement can be accessed on Imara's website at https://imaratx.gcs-web.com/press-releases [1] and full text of the announcement from Imara is contained below. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. For more information please visit: www.arixbioscience.com [2] Imara Reports Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results of IMR-687 in Adult Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Promising reductions in rate of VOCs/SCPCs observed in monotherapy IMR-687 treated patients vs. placebo Biomarker data from both monotherapy IMR-687 and combination IMR-687+HU groups show improvement in markers of hemolysis with variable HbF results Reductions in hsCRP and NTproBNP in monotherapy IMR-687 treated patients suggest potential for lowering inflammation and cardiac stress in SCD IMR-687 was well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxyurea Additional data from Phase 2a open label extension trial and interim results from Ardent and Forte Phase 2b clinical trials expected in 2021 BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin (Hb), today reported results from its Phase 2a clinical trial of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). "I am encouraged by the incremental data from this readout, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic challenges," said Biree Andemariam, M.D., Associate Professor at UConn School of Medicine, Director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute at UConn Health and lead investigator for the Phase 2a trial. "This includes a favorable safety profile of IMR-687, lower rate of VOCs/SCPCs and VOC-related hospitalizations in the Population A1 monotherapy arm and improvements in several biomarker results across both the monotherapy and combination groups. I am also pleased by the reductions in hsCRP and NT-proBNP in the Population A1 monotherapy arm. Both are clinically utilized biomarkers of inflammation and cardiac stress, respectively, and suggest that higher doses of IMR-687 may have novel anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular benefits in sickle cell disease." "I would like to thank the patients, sickle cell disease community, and healthcare providers for their participation in this trial, particularly because the COVID-19 pandemic reduced access to clinical centers," said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. "These incremental Phase 2a results start an important year of data readouts at Imara. In the first quarter of 2021, we plan to report updates from our Phase 2a open label extension trial, including results on 10-15 patients. In the second half of 2021, we expect to report interim data from our ongoing higher dose Ardent and Forte Phase 2b clinical trials in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, respectively." The Phase 2a clinical trial included a total of 93 treated patients across four different sub-studies and was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and clinical outcomes of escalating doses of IMR-687 administered once daily for 16 to 24 weeks, either as a monotherapy or in combination with hydroxyurea (HU). Overall, the data from the Phase 2a clinical trial demonstrated that IMR-687 was well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with HU at all dose levels. There were no observed clinically significant shifts in vital signs or electrocardiogram data, including no hypotension or neutropenia in either the monotherapy or combination arms. Interim data on patients from Populations A and B were previously disclosed, with results from the A1 and B1 populations being reported for the first time. Monotherapy Sub-studies (A/A1): Population A (n=40): Patients received either placebo or IMR-687 at once-daily doses of 50 mg or 100 mg through 12 weeks and then higher doses of 100 mg or 200 mg, respectively, through an additional 12 weeks (24 weeks total). Population A1 (n=18): Patients received either placebo or IMR-687 at a once-daily dose of 100 mg through 4 weeks and then 200 mg through an additional 20 weeks (24 weeks total). Combination Sub-studies (B/B1): Population B (n=21): Patients received either placebo or IMR-687 once-daily at 50 mg on top of a stable dose of standard of care HU, with escalation after 4 weeks to 100 mg for an additional 12 weeks (16 weeks total). Population B1 (n=14): Patients received either placebo or IMR-687 once-daily at 50 mg on top of a stable dose of standard of care HU, with escalation after 4 weeks to 100 mg for an additional 20 weeks (24 weeks total). Population A1 (monotherapy) The most frequent adverse events in the IMR-687 treatment arm included sickle cell anemia with crisis, nausea, headache and back pain and were generally consistent with those observed at two previously reported interim analyses. A 25% lower rate of vaso-occlusive crises/sickle cell-related pain crises (VOCs/SCPCs), as part of the safety analysis, was observed in the IMR-687 treatment group when compared to placebo. 58% of patients (7 of 12, 9 events total) experienced at least one VOC/SCPC in the IMR-687 treatment group as compared to 83% (5 of 6, 14 events total) in the placebo population. Furthermore, the rate of VOC-related hospitalizations was lower in the IMR-687 treatment group when compared to placebo. 33% of patients (4 of 12) experienced one VOC-related hospitalization in the IMR-687 treatment group as compared to 66% (4 of 6) in the placebo population. Biomarker results showed no meaningful changes in F-cells, fetal hemoglobin (HbF) levels, or Hb levels from baseline through week 24. However, a dose-dependent increase in HbF (1.3% absolute increase) was seen when patients dose escalated from 100 mg to 200 mg, starting after 4 weeks and through 24 weeks. One of seven evaluable patients (14%) in Population A1 recorded an absolute increase in HbF percentage from baseline of greater than 1% (increase of 3.2%). Markers of hemolysis that include percent reticulocytes, absolute reticulocyte count, indirect bilirubin and LDH all improved from baseline in a dose dependent manner, with the greatest improvement occurring when patients were on the 200 mg dose. This trend similarly occurred with high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and amino-terminal pro-brain type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) values. Placebo patients from Population A1 did not have evaluable week 24 PD biomarker results due in part to missing study visits and are therefore not included in the table below. A summary of the mean results from the IMR-687 treatment arm are as follows: Measure Baseline Week 24 Percent Change from Value Value Baseline to Week 24 HbF percentage (%) 8.8 8.7 -1.1% F-cell percentage 28.1 28.5 1.4% (%) Hb (g/dL) 8.8 8.6 -2.3% Markers of Hemolysis Percent 10.4 7.4 -28.8% reticulocytes (%) Absolute 296 240 -18.9% reticulocyte count (?-109/L) Indirect bilirubin 61.4 44.0 -28.3% (µmol/L) LDH (IU/L) 397 346 -12.8% Markers of Inflammation & Cardiac Stress hsCRP (mg/L) 10.4 2.5 -75.9% NTproBNP (ng/L) 685 414 -39.6% Population B1 (combination therapy) The most frequent adverse events in the IMR-687+HU treatment arm included headache, sickle cell anemia with crisis and nausea and were generally consistent with those observed in Population A1. There were no meaningful differences in VOCs/SCPCs or VOC related hospitalizations, between the IMR-687+HU and HU+placebo groups.

