Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces appointment of Olivier Sevillia as Group Chief Operating Officer

Capgemini announces appointment of Olivier Sevillia as Group Chief Operating Officer

Paris, January 7 2021 - Capgemini announces today the appointment of Olivier Sevillia as its Group Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role Olivier is responsible for the Group's strategic business units and sales, with a focus on applying the Group's deep and broad industry expertise to be a strategic business partner to its clients.

"At the start of this new year, it is my pleasure to recognize Olivier Sevillia as the Group's Chief Operating Officer. Having been with Capgemini for thirty years, Olivier has built an impressive track record in leading and operating strategic businesses across the Group," comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. "As Chief Operating Officer, Olivier's breadth of experience and proven business acumen will add great value to our client partnerships worldwide, while supporting me and the rest of the leadership team in realizing our Group priorities."

Biography: Olivier Sevillia

Group Chief Operating Officer

Group Executive Board Member

Up until December 2020, Olivier had been CEO of Capgemini's Europe Strategic Business Unit since July 2018.

Before this, from 2011, Olivier led the Application Services Continental Europe Strategic Business Unit. In January 2014 Olivier joined the Group Executive Board and his role expanded to managing the operations of two additional Strategic Business Units: Business Services and Capgemini Consulting. From January 2016 he also steered the Group's Digital strategy and service line.

In January 2009, Olivier joined the Capgemini Group's Executive Committee as Head of South Europe and France for Systems Integration.

Prior to that, from 2007 to 2008, he established and developed Capgemini Consulting Western Europe after acting as Head of Capgemini Consulting France between 2003-2006.

Olivier joined Capgemini in 1990 where, until 2002, he successively had business development and general management responsibility for profit centers in Capgemini's Systems Integration business in France.

Olivier holds a Master of Science in IT from ENSIIE (1987) and is a graduate from HEC Paris (1990), where he gained a MBA and from the Stanford Business School Executive Program (2008).

Olivier also supports the institutions where he studied, having been the Chairman of the board of the Master of Science he attended at ENSIIE and is currently the Chairman of The HEC Paris Foundation.

Note to editors:

High-resolution photography of Olivier Sevillia is available on request.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com .

