WKN: 928721 ISIN: FR0000074148 Ticker-Symbol: BZ1 
Frankfurt
07.01.21
15:31 Uhr
26,200 Euro
+1,400
+5,65 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,45026,95017:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2021 | 17:41
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSYSTEM: Assystem: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Paris, 7 January 2021,

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2020:
- 23,190 shares
- € 454,362.73

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 481
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 522
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 19,326 shares for € 445,697.96
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 22,929 shares for € 539,466.83

As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 26,793 shares
- € 360,593.86

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,132
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 773
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 51,053 shares for € 1,258,051.02
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,679 shares for € 926,370.83

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 22,970 shares
- € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com
Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACT

Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07

Buy Side Sell Side
Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR
Total48119,326445,697.96 52222,929539,466.83
02/07/2020--- 1067215,456.00
03/07/2020--- 227621.00
06/07/20201122.85 2790121,038.35
07/07/2020238904.40 760014,430.00
08/07/2020171,24728,344.31 1511,162.80
09/07/202022004,450.00 2731,671.70
10/07/20201122.50 63778,614.45
13/07/202063567,999.32 1122.75
14/07/202052996,616.87 2244.80
15/07/20201122.20 2521,164.80
16/07/2020--- 2244.80
17/07/20201122.35 72495,607.48
20/07/202021002,230.00 ---
21/07/202062014,552.65 1069915,895.26
22/07/202041312,971.08 42014,582.80
23/07/202092706,102.00 41042,355.60
24/07/2020--- 41022,315.40
27/07/20201550611,385.00 21172,665.26
28/07/202052956,519.50 244981.20
29/07/202011002,200.00 1246510,369.50
30/07/20202290119,948.14 71403,140.20
31/07/20202180017,384.00 1491,085.35
03/08/202081894,035.15 2243.30
04/08/2020--- 73267,097.02
05/08/20201121.80 1559513,084.05
06/08/20201122.15 61172,592.72
07/08/202051052,310.00 ---
10/08/202064119,017.34 ---
11/08/202025108.90 1121.90
12/08/20201121.80 1121.80
13/08/20201122.10 1122.10
14/08/20201122.10 62756,118.75
18/08/202061082,365.20 1122.10
19/08/20201121.85 1121.85
20/08/2020--- 2488.80
21/08/20201122.15 41423,159.50
24/08/20202942,133.80 221,45233,221.76
25/08/2020--- 1066815,985.24
26/08/202011002,390.00 16145.20
27/08/2020--- 41002,420.00
28/08/202061954,631.25 ---
31/08/202015118.50 ---
01/09/202083137,352.37 1123.90
02/09/202072886,652.80 127639.90
03/09/20201123.60 1123.60
04/09/20201123.60 1123.60
07/09/2020--- 1043510,300.80
08/09/202021012,353.30 42536,028.99
09/09/202073889,098.60 21002,370.00
10/09/2020--- 91012,404.81
11/09/202031132,654.37 53849,154.56
14/09/20202451,066.50 ---
15/09/202041533,610.80 ---
16/09/202032014,683.30 32004,750.00
17/09/202021012,373.50 1123.80
18/09/202042004,670.00 1123.55
21/09/20201780718,439.95 ---
22/09/2020--- 42455,627.65
23/09/202032014,707.42 1795622,437.32
24/09/2020850111,618.19 2247.06
25/09/202041483,384.76 1123.15
28/09/20201123.05 1160014,070.00
29/09/202031002,370.00 74009,572.00
30/09/2020--- 1248.20
01/10/2020--- 41894,564.35
02/10/202031643,913.04 19218.25
05/10/20204541,283.58 16145.20
06/10/2020228663.60 4852,048.50
07/10/202061263,008.88 21102,662.00
08/10/202031303,088.80 1123.85
09/10/20201360114,021.33 1123.75
12/10/2020--- 1123.60
13/10/202073548,092.44 1123.30
14/10/20202922,079.20 1122.75
15/10/2020142104,735.50 1123.00
16/10/202031002,250.00 21744,008.96
19/10/20201250011,140.00 ---
20/10/2020154339,461.05 1122.20
21/10/202073697,940.88 1121.80
22/10/20201121.35 41242,693.28
23/10/202043006,390.00 1121.80
26/10/202053497,318.53 228593.60
27/10/20202511,060.80 ---
28/10/2020957211,703.12 52034,191.95
29/10/2020128568.40 134469,312.48
30/10/2020--- 2181417,525.42
02/11/2020--- 61854,079.25
03/11/2020221455.70 ---
04/11/202041793,873.56 1370715,766.10
05/11/2020--- 1122.70
06/11/20201122.70 71172,658.24
09/11/2020--- 1577617,995.44
10/11/2020232710.40 ---
11/11/20201631,398.60 83006,870.00
12/11/20201123.25 1123.25
13/11/2020--- 2246.80
16/11/2020--- 1269816,542.60
17/11/2020--- 21002,410.00
19/11/202021523,613.04 ---
23/11/2020225600.00 21002,410.00
24/11/202071563,701.88 1124.00
25/11/202031012,483.59 231,60039,408.00
26/11/2020--- 21002,510.00
27/11/20201040810,020.48 53007,500.00
30/11/2020103929,600.08 31002,510.00
01/12/202041002,440.00 4671,681.70
02/12/2020--- 1125.00
03/12/2020--- 31343,333.92
04/12/2020--- 52987,479.80
07/12/2020--- 31002,530.00
08/12/2020--- 24101.60
09/12/2020--- 1789523,091.00
10/12/2020650112,900.75 1290123,795.41
11/12/20201139910,354.05 22005,230.00
14/12/2020--- 63007,920.00
15/12/20201957414,889.56 ---
16/12/2020326668.20 ---
18/12/2020--- 3711,846.00
21/12/20202390022,680.00 ---
22/12/20201124.80 1124.80
23/12/202032004,930.00 1125.20
24/12/202021002,500.00 338957.60
28/12/2020--- 53007,500.00
30/12/20203571,413.60 1125.05
31/12/202031453,585.85 1124.85

Attachment

  • PR Half-year liquidity contract statement 31.12.2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/166a8939-1850-4153-a33d-d727948a282d)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
