KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN North America and Imagine AR Bring Augmented Reality to Liquid Avatar's Verified Self Sovereign Identity Users

New services empower Liquid Avatar users to receive & share Augmented Reality social messages, rewards, and commercial offers instantly

TORONTO, ON, VANCOUVER, BC, and ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) (the "Company", "KABN North America" or "KABN NA") and Imagine AR Inc. (IP)(IPNFF) ("ImagineAR"), are excited to announce the execution of a multi-year licensing agreement to launch Augmented Reality ("AR") immersive experiences integrated with Liquid Avatar. Liquid Avatar empowers users to manage, control and gain value from their biometrically verified Self Sovereign Identity and personal data ownership.

Using ImagineAR's licensed AR SDK and cloud-based studio suite, KABN will deliver a series of dynamic AR interactions to Liquid Avatar mobile app users starting in early 2021. Liquid Avatar users will experience immersive consumer AR-based social, event, educational and information-based messages. Commercial enterprises and media companies will present dynamic measurable interactive AR offers to Liquid Avatar users knowing the consumer is real and verified thereby significantly reducing marketing waste and breakage. The range of opportunities are potentially limitless as Liquid Avatar's Self Sovereign Identity platform is addressable to up to 100% of all online users.

Liquid Avatar users will soon be able to create and share interactive 3D greetings and messages that are automatically integrated with their Liquid Avatar icons and can be experienced inside the Liquid Avatar app. Liquid Avatar users will also be able to share AR enabled resumes, invitations, event programs, and other information with their social connections. Additionally, Liquid Avatar is exploring interactive digital wallets, which will allow users to easily visualize all their in-wallet verifiable access and identity credentials, like those for healthcare, gaming, travel, financial services, education, ecommerce, and government services.

"Augmented Reality provides a new way to see the world around us and allows KABN to empower Liquid Avatar's known and verified users to take advantage of this interactive technology to engage with friends, family, and other connections," said David Lucatch, CEO KABN. "ImagineAR's platform provides immersive experiences and an effective way for us to instantly deliver AR opportunities to our constituents, therefore creating revenue and value opportunities for our expanding user base."

Exploring other partnership programs, KABN NA and ImagineAR will enable commercial enterprises and media companies to create and deliver fully immersive AR experiences, allowing users to have a 3D view of products and services, whether they are shopping online, or visiting a specific geo-location like a shop, restaurant, etc. Movie trailers, in-shopping and music videos, online concerts and other media productions, menus, schedules, podcasts and other items can "come alive" online or right at the location, along with any special bonuses, rewards, offerings and incentives.

For the travel industry, users can review immersive experiences directly from printed materials, on locations, venues and resorts. The education and information services sector can create and deliver interactive engagement opportunities to convey information and choices.

"We are thrilled to partner with KABN to provide our AR expertise, knowledge and products to their Liquid Avatar users," says Alen Paul Silverrstieen, Founder and CEO of ImagineAR. "KABN's programs provide engagement with known and verified users, creating the type of value our clients are looking for, and our multi-year agreement allows us to quickly ramp up our programs and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Industry Information:

According to FinancesOnline.com's - 45 Vital Augmented Reality Statistics 2020 - Market Share & Data Analysis and Digitalintheround.com's report, 21 Amazing Augmented Reality Statistics [The 2020 View]:

The AR market was worth roughly $3.5 billion in 2017 and will reach a staggering $198 billion in 2025.

There will be an estimated 2.4 billion users of mobile AR worldwide by 2023 (Statista).

Most users of AR are in the 16 - 34 age group.

44% of consumers under 40 have used AR technology for shopping (Statista).

55% of consumers highlighted music and concerts as an area where AR experience would be of greatest benefit to them (Statista).

48% of consumers would likely shop at a retailer that utilizes or offers AR. Meanwhile, 32% of retailers plan to utilize AR within 3 years.

61% of consumers prefer to make purchases from sites that offer augmented technology (Invespcro).

77% of customers prefer to use augmented reality capabilities to preview product variations such as color or style differences (Invespcro).

To improve consumer engagement, 67% of media agency executives want more AR and VR ads incorporated into digital marketing campaigns.

70% of consumers believe AR technology can help them learn new and professional skills.

About ImagineAR Inc.

ImagineAR Inc. (IP)(IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email: info@imaginear.com, or visit www.imagineAR.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

About KABN North America

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. The KABN proprietary technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "KABN" (CSE:KABN).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51"

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com.

