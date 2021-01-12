Green Health Docs: Medical Marijuana Card Certification Provider and Clinic Opens in Morgantown WV

FREDERICK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Green Health Docs, a company that helps those looking to obtain a medical marijuana card, has opened up a brand-new clinic location in northern West Virginia. State rules say that Morgantown, WV Medical Marijuana Card Doctors, must approve every patient in order for them to have access to medical marijuana, once actual dispensaries are open. In addition to the opening of the Morgantown, WV clinic, Green Health Docs already operates state-wide via telemedicine and has in-person clinic locations in Huntington, Charleston, and Martinsburg so patients can either choose telehealth or in-person visits to see the West Virginia medical marijuana doctor.

Dr. Anand Dugar, MD, the founder of Green Health Docs, explained how the process is expected to work in West Virginia. He said, "We appreciate that dispensaries are not open yet, but even so this is the time for prospective patients to be seen and certified by an officially recognized medical marijuana doctor so that when medical cannabis becomes available it will be possible for them to obtain it with a minimum of delay."

Green Health Docs currently operates clinics in fifteen states, and the company has assisted thousands of patients in obtaining cannabis certifications. In addition, Green Health Docs also offers online evaluations, where possible for many patients. Obviously, in order to have an online doctor visit, a patient must have access to the Internet and a webcam. There is a standard fee, which varies from state to state, for the initial medical evaluation, but this is refundable should a patient not be approved. Because of the COVID pandemic, WV patients can get approved for a West Virginia medical marijuana card via telemedicine.

The new West Virginia clinic will be located in Morgantown and patients can schedule an appointment now online at greenhealthdocs.com or by calling/texting 877-242-0362. Located at 125 Granville Square, Morgantown, WV 26501 prospective patients can schedule an in-person visit with a West Virginia cannabis doctor, or if they prefer, they can be seen via telemedicine from the comfort of their own home.

Once issued, the medical marijuana card will be valid for a period of one year. The cards are not available for every type of ailment, however. There is a specific list of diagnoses that the law will allow to be treated via medical marijuana. These include chronic pain, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, ALS, cancer, epileptic seizures, among many others. A full list is available and can be found on the Green Health Docs website.

Dr. Dugar is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine physician. He has been in practice for the last 10 years and has seen first-hand, the damage the opioid epidemic created. In 2015, as a result of this firsthand knowledge, he began research into medical cannabis and soon noticed the significant benefits that countless patients in other states were experiencing.

He also pointed out that it is important to bear in mind that even after an applicant is certified, he or she will still have to purchase the actual medicinal marijuana itself. Dr. Dugar says, "Being medically certified for use does mean that they will not be subject to the expected marijuana-related taxes and fees, such as those imposed in other states where recreational use is already legal."

In February 2017, Dr. Dugar opened the first Green Health Docs clinic in Frederick, MD and since then Green Health Docs has expanded to multiple locations all across Maryland, Missouri, and 13 other states. Dr. Dugar and the team at Green Health Docs are very serious about providing access to medical cannabis, for those people who will benefit from its use.

The team invites the public to visit the company Facebook page, where more information is available. There are also a number of testimonials from patients who have used Green Health Docs.

One reviewer wrote: "I'm honestly amazed at how fast and easy the process was. I was able to speak with the doctor from home, and he answered all of my questions and completely put my mind at ease. So grateful to Dr. Dugar and everybody at Green Health Docs."

Those interested in finding out more about the new medical marijuana card clinic in Morgantown, West Virginia, and how to apply for medical marijuana card certification should visit the Green Health Docs website.

