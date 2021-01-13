Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) To Announce Full Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Webcast Scheduled for 1:45 PM PT/4:45 PM ET That Day

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced that on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after market close, it expects to release full financial results for its third quarter fiscal year, ended December 31, 2020. Later that same day, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern Time), Capstone will host a live webcast to discuss those results.

"I am looking forward to reviewing Capstone's fiscal 2021 third quarter highlights, as our previously announced preliminary results show that we delivered the largest quarterly revenue in over a year," said Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, I look forward to discussing our results on expanding our geographic distribution network, our new direct sales organization, and our growing long-term Rental business; as well as discussing our recent hydrogen product development program," concluded Mr. Jamison.

At the end of the conference call, Capstone will host a question-and-answer session to provide an opportunity for financial analysts to ask questions. Investors and interested individuals are invited to listen to the webcast by logging on to the Company's investor relations webpage at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 30 days.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the scheduled earnings announcement webcast may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

