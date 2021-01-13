Application Covers User Authentication During Remote Work Sessions with Time-Based Data

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTC Pink: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to announce that the Company has a patent pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to document a new form of continuous authentication.

The application covers a continuous authentication method to validate and confirm the identity of a user during remote work. The process involves comparing the digital user's distinct and unique patterns (i.e., keystrokes) with patterns previously collected, while enabling the user to work on a remote device and/or in a remote setting without any interruption. Plurilock's latest continuous authentication method, as documented in the patent pending application, will enable companies to constantly authenticate the identity of their employees and staff even though the user is completely 'invisible' to them.

"The filing of our provisional patent application validates our intention to create innovative authentication solutions that are designed to prevent, and address security challenges faced by the enterprise customers that have a growing remote workforce," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. "As the world moves to remote work, we plan to develop more advanced continuous authentication solutions that can challenge the current industry standards while ensuring our clients' workflow remains uninterrupted in and out of the office."

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71899