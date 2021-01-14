New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM), the developer of Grom Social, a leading social media platform for kids and original children's entertainment content provider, was recently featured in an article published by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The feature covers how Grom operates through three subsidiaries; its animation studio, Top Draw Animation Inc, its social media app for kids, called Grom Social Inc., and Grom Educational Services Inc, its web filtering service used by Governments as well as K-12 schools and private businesses. In the article, SmallCapsDaily outlines how Grom's burgeoning social media app, web filtering service and extensive animation operations, positions the company to be a leader in three distinct but related industries.

Additionally, what the SmallCapsDaily's report notes, is the unique value proposition of Grom Social, the social media app for children. Unlike major competitors, the social media platform complies with the Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA), helps filter inappropriate content for kids, and allows parents to monitor their children's online activity. Through the features of the Grom Social app, parents have discovered a powerful monitoring tool for their children's online activity and are able to ensure that their children are only consuming age-appropriate content.

Content is also extremely important to Grom in its other ventures, as it has a hand in creating it. Grom's largest contributor to its operating income is its animation studio subsidiary, Top Draw Animation. Grom has been in the animation business for over twenty years and with a state-of-the-art studio on Manila, produces content for major entertainment conglomerates. The SmallCapsDaily article proves to be an in-depth summary of Grom Social Enterprises' unique positioning and the Company's intriguing journey within the animation industry, the social media space and the SaaS market.

Key Takeaways from the SmallCapsDaily article featuring Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.:

• Grom produces close to 250 half-hour episodes of 2D animation each year for some of the top animation companies in the world, like Disney, Warner Brothers, Scholastic, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, DreamWorks, and Cartoon Network.

• The Grom Social, a kid's social media platform, provides an excellent social media experience as children can record and share videos, write, comment, use hashtags, send messages to communicate with each other online, chat with cartoon characters, and stream video content.

• The Grom Social platform has over 1,400 hours of exclusive short form content for kids and the social media app for children has seen double-digit growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

