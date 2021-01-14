ARC Facilities Announces Two New U.S. Patents

Breakthrough in file synchronization and data management improves access to critical building information for professionals in the facilities management industry.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / ARC Facilities, a leading technology company in the built space, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed two patents that are directed to systems and methods for optimizing data transfers and synchronization of information, both processes that enable ARC Facilities' solution for accessing critical building information.

The newly allowed patents reflect the innovative nature of ARC Facilities technology, which extracts building intelligence from construction plans without human intervention and delivers it to facilities professionals on demand through mobile devices. Such information has historically been cumbersome to retrieve since it is most often stored in hard copy documents in centralized repositories or on outdated desktop systems. Instant access to critical building information on mobile devices transforms facilities management in every vertical including healthcare, education, public utilities and commercial real estate.

The ARC Facilities technology team, led by Chief Technology Officer Rahul Roy, created the new developments behind the patents.

"The technology is built around two specific segments that addresses the efficiency and handling of large data sets used to manage buildings, campuses, hospitals and other facilities," said Mr. Roy. "Our customers are often working far away from stable digital infrastructure, using networks that are often constrained or even intermittent. The IP we developed makes digital transfers and synchronization more adaptable when consistent bandwidth is compromised."

Facilities professionals often work in multiple buildings, sometimes across large campuses, school districts, towns or even large geographical regions. Lack of immediate access to critical building information is often cited as the cause for delays to maintenance schedules and important repairs, as well as for allowing simple accidents to become catastrophes.

"Decades of experience in distributing construction documents and managing building information has allowed Rahul and our R&D team to develop technology that transforms how building information is accessed," said CEO, Suri Suriyakumar. "With a system that is intelligent enough to augment expertise, able to learn what information is most important and offer it on demand regardless of location, facilities professionals can make buildings safer, more productive, and more cost effective to operate."

ARC Facilities designs and develops powerful and intuitive apps to deliver critical building information to facilities professionals on mobile devices such as phones or tablets. A simple swipe and a few taps allow users to view building plans for routine maintenance and handle emergencies within seconds. For more information about ARC Facilities and its products and services, visit https://www.arcfacilities.com/.

