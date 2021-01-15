Xpansiv CBL Holding Group (XCHG): Xpansiv Completes Successful Pre-IPO Capital Raise

NEW YORK, NY & SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Xpansiv CBL Holding Group Limited (Xpansiv ) today announced its successful pre-IPO capital raise from existing and new investors. Xpansiv had targeted US$35M for the raise but increased the amount to US$40M to accommodate investor demand.

Xpansiv is the leading market for ESG-inclusive commodities, connecting buyers and sellers in a global liquidity hub that accelerates the transition to a net-zero future. The company's ever-expanding ecosystem of Intelligent Commodities-like RECs, carbon offsets, and differentiated fuels-provides a clear path to action for companies seeking to meet voluntary and compliance-based ESG goals.

"The newly raised capital will finance the expansion of our burgeoning platform," said Xpansiv Executive Chairman Will Stewart. "It will also fund strategic acquisitions, enabling us to expand our influence in the rapidly evolving Digital Commodity Ecosystem."

Xpansiv is an unlisted, Australia-based company formed in 2019 through a merger with leading commodity spot exchange CBL. A pre-IPO capital raise is a common vehicle for funding early-stage, entrepreneurial companies in Australia, and subject to market conditions, the company is moving toward an IPO listing in 2021.

In addition to its global marketplace, Xpansiv is also an innovator in developing new products like Digital Natural Gas (DNG) which tracks information such as GHG profiles at the point of production, and the Global Emissions Offset (GEO), which streamlines the purchase of high-quality offsets, establishing a benchmark that brings scale, transparency, and liquidity to voluntary offset markets worldwide.

In 2020, trading volumes on Xpansiv exchange CBL grew by more than 172% over the previous year (Nov.-Nov.), and the company launched its XSignals market data business, along with pioneering initiatives like the H2OX mobile app that enables customers to connect to global commodity markets anytime, anywhere.

"Our capital raise and planned IPO come at a critical moment," said Xpansiv CEO Joe Madden. "We believe ESG-based commodities are an entirely new asset class, and the markets where they trade must scale exponentially to meet climate-mitigation targets pledged by governments, companies, and entire industries. Xpansiv is at the forefront of this wave, and we now have additional resources to expand our leadership position."

The funding round, led by Shaw and Partners, includes existing strategic investors and prominent new Australian investors. "We greatly appreciate the participation of Australia's elite institutions joining our strategic investors in this oversubscribed capital funding," Stewart concluded. "Their investment bolsters our vision that leading-edge science, technology, and market-based solutions will play a pivotal role enabling the transition to a low-carbon future."

Xpansiv is the world's first commodity marketplace built for a data-rich, resource-constrained world. We bring transparency to global markets through innovative, ESG-inclusive commodity products and price information. The company's main business units include XMarkets, XSignals, and XRegistries. Xpansiv.com

