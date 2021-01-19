John Paul Prebish, PA: Top Luxury Naples Realtor, John Paul Prebish, Pleased to Announce $200+ Million in 2019-2020 Real Estate Sales

John Paul Prebish of William Raveis Real Estate reports in excess of $200 Million in closed 2019-2020 sales representing Naples Luxury Sellers and Buyers.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Luxury realtor, John Paul Prebish, has worked closely with sellers and buyers to successfully close exceptional luxury properties year after year. Through innovative marketing initiatives resulting in National press exposure for his Sellers' listings, John Paul has effectively marketed to Buyers of luxury properties. Through his extensive knowledge of Naples Real Estate market, John Paul propitiously matched the Buyers he represents with the perfect home. John Paul continues to raise the bar for the level of expertise and professionalism Naples Buyers and Sellers expect, which has subsequently brought him great success with over 200+ Million Sold in combined sales in the last two consecutive years.

About John Paul Prebish:

In the first 40 years of William Raveis Real Estate no individual sales associate affiliated with William Raveis Real Estate, not to be confused with higher producing Teams or Partnerships at William Raveis Real Estate, produced more, in terms of volume sold, in a single year than John Paul. There have been many top-performing sales associates at William Raveis Real Estate, and John Paul is consistently a Top Producing Associate who is known for collaborating and working proactively with his colleagues and other industry professionals. John Paul is known for his real estate marketing expertise, his extensive market knowledge, negotiating abilities, and his excellent professionalism in providing exemplary customer service.

John Paul is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get his listings exposure through his distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, social media influence, search engine optimization, and technology.

John Paul is the exclusive 'News Partner Realtor' for the Naples real estate market, which uniquely differentiates himself as a leader in utilizing his proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy of using his media connections to get his clients' homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more.

John Paul Prebish is The Real Estate Connector. His network connections result in his listings generating multi-billion targeted view exposure. Prebish's luxury listings receive 90+ Million Views via Acclaimed High-Authority Press Channels and 2+ Million Social Media Views with over 150,000 engagements per month via his Instagram Page, @therealestateconnector.

Specializing in luxury real estate, John Paul is dedicated to helping his valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering an unmatched, highly personalized service.

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, visit: https://jprebish.com and follow Prebish's new Naples Only Real Estate showcase Instagram page @jprebishluxuryrealtor.

