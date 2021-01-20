DGAP-News: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
- Results received from 2020 fall channel sampling program confirm gold mineralized area approximately 60 m long by 10 m wide on the Lloyd discovery (Table 1, Figures 1 and 2) open in all directions.
- 11 channels cut at perpendicularly to the principal strike of quartz veins
- The most significant composite grades are:
4.06 g/t Au, 38.9 g/t Ag, 1.72 % Zn, 1.88 % Pb over 2.0 m (channel R4)
- The next phase of work at the Lloyd discovery in mid 2021 will comprise trenching in the extensions of the vein system, along with additional surface sampling and detailed geological mapping.
MONTREAl, January 20, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V: QPM, OTCQB: CJCFF, FSE: YXEP) is pleased to report the channel sampling results from its Lloyd discovery located on its 100%-owned Elmer East Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. A total of 11 channels and 57 samples were collected during the 2020 fall field program on the Project. Prospecting work was carried out with the participation of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX.V: SPOT) and QPM staff.
Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "The 2020 channel samples and grab samples results from the Lloyd Discovery are very encouraging. On the basis of the work done, we will go back to the field on this promising prospect to extend the mineralized system in 2021."
The Lloyd discovery consists of a 1 to 2 m wide SW-NE shallow dipping oxidized quartz vein with various amounts of sulphides (galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite) over a distance of approximately 60 metres. Channel samples were taken from the vein, returning gold values up to 5.78 g/t Au.
Table 1: List of channel samples and assay values from the Lloyd discovery.
NSV: No significant value.
Mineralization is hosted in an extensional vein in a weakly chloritized wacke and paragneiss near the contact with a polygenic conglomerate of the Wabamisk formation.
The Elmer East project consists of 929 claims (488 km2). It is to be noted that grab samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the Project. Access to the project is facilitated by the quality infrastructure of the James Bay region.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Qualified Person under
QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.
