Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health and Sponsor of Proposed Post Pandemic Recovery Equity SPAC to Host Webcast Wednesday, January 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to Provide Updates Regarding the Potential Merger of Napo EU, the Company's Anticipated Subsidiar

Webcast registration link appears below

Andreea Porcelli, CEO of Swiss Growth Forum, will be a co-presenter on the webcast in her separate capacity as a sponsor of the proposed SPAC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announced today that the Company and a sponsor of the proposed Post Pandemic Recovery Equity special purpose acquisition company ("the SPAC") are hosting a webcast on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to provide updates regarding the potential merger of Napo EU, an anticipated subsidiary of the Company in Italy, with the SPAC. Andreea Porcelli, in her capacity as a sponsor of the SPAC, will be a co-presenter on the webcast along with Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. Porcelli is also the CEO of Swiss Growth Forum.

Participation Instructions for Investor Webcast

When: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

As previously announced, the Company is exploring the possibility of obtaining conditional marketing authorization in Europe for the proposed indication of prophylaxis and/or symptomatic relief of inflammatory diarrhea, initially to be studied in a "long-hauler" COVID-19 recovery patient population in Europe (the "COVID-related indication").

"The virus is moving with urgency, and so are we at Jaguar and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), Jaguar's wholly owned, U.S.-based subsidiary," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "With the appearance of more transmissible mutated strains of COVID-19, the potential population of post-COVID-19 recovery patients suffering from gastrointestinal distress associated with long-hauler syndrome may expand significantly."

"AIM Italia has been chosen as the potential exchange on which to list the SPAC because the Professional Segment of AIM Italia, which is addressed to professional investors, allows SPACs to publicly state the name of their target companies at the time of listing. Napo EU and the Post Pandemic Recovery Equity SPAC are pursuing a 'Direct Business Combination', which is allowed on the Professional Segment of AIM Italia, hence making the listing of the proposed SPAC and merger concurrent," Porcelli stated.

The terms "long-hauler" and "chronic COVID" refer to COVID-19 survivors who suffer with symptoms which may include gastrointestinal distress (i.e., diarrhea, constipation, nausea, pain), fatigue, brain fog, forgetfulness, cardiovascular effects, and arthritis, for an extended period after recovery. It is theorized that these symptoms may result when the immune system in COVID-19 survivors continues to overreact even though the infection has passed.

Mytesi (crofelemer delayed release tablets), the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Botanical Guidance, is a novel, first-in-class anti-secretory agent which has a basic normalizing effect locally on the gut, and this mechanism of action has the potential to benefit multiple disorders. Mytesi is a non-opiate chloride ion channel modulating antidiarrheal medicine that is approved in the U.S. by the FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the Company's plans to explore the possibility of obtaining conditional marketing authorization in Europe to support development and commercialization of crofelemer for the proposed indication of prophylaxis and/or symptomatic relief of inflammatory diarrhea, the Company's belief that, with the appearance of more transmissible mutated strains of COVID-19, the potential population of post-COVID-19 recovery patients suffering from gastrointestinal distress associated with long-hauler syndrome may expand significantly, and the Company's plan to host an investor webcast on January 27, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625204/Jaguar-Health-and-Sponsor-of-Proposed-Post-Pandemic-Recovery-Equity-SPAC-to-Host-Webcast-Wednesday-January-27th-at-830-AM-Eastern-Time-to-Provide-Updates-Regarding-the-Potential-Merger-of-Napo-EU-the-Companys-Anticipated-Subsidiary-in-Italy