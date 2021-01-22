The dialysis catheters market is poised to grow by USD 98.50 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005114/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dialysis Catheters Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the dialysis catheters market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of CKDs.

The dialysis catheters market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing usage of advanced materials in dialysis catheters as one of the prime reasons driving the dialysis catheters market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The dialysis catheters market covers the following areas:

Dialysis Catheters Market Sizing

Dialysis Catheters Market Forecast

Dialysis Catheters Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AngioDynamics Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Cook Medical LLC

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

Medical Components Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Devices Market- The endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) devices market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market- The portable ultrasound equipment market is segmented by product (cart/trolley-based ultrasound equipment and handheld ultrasound equipment), geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Chronic dialysis catheters Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Acute dialysis catheters Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for the product segment

Market opportunity by Product

Market segmentation by End-user

In-center dialysis

Home dialysis

COVID-19 impact and recovery for End-user segment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AngioDynamics Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Cook Medical LLC

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

Medical Components Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005114/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/