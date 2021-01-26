New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 1,800,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to certain officers and directors in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.70 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Option grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL".

