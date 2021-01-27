Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Brookmount Explorations, Inc. (OTC PINK: BMXI) announced that they have finalized a three-month agreement to engage Milestone Management Services to lead their Corporate Communications and Investor Awareness program.

"It's exciting to work with a company like Brookmount that is a revenue generating company with plans of continued expansion. My team and I are very bullish on the gold and silver industry outperforming expectations. Covid-19 has seen many investors shift their focus to two sectors in particular cryptocurrency and precious metals" said Jon Olson, CEO, at Milestone Management Services.

Brookmount reported a net profit of $2.8M on revenues of $7M in the financial year 2019. Despite the global Covid19 pandemic, the company generated net profit of $1.8M on revenue of $3.1M in the second quarter of 2020.

About Milestone Management Services (MMS):

Milestone provides Micro-Cap and Small-Cap companies with Strategic Advisory, Financial Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Services. MMS helps companies add and maintain value in the market. Milestone directs efficient and effective conversations that drive business objectives, enhance reputations and build meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, along with institutional and high-level retail investors.

https://milestonemanagementservices.com/

About Brookmount Explorations, Inc:

Brookmount conducts its gold mining and processing operations through its Indonesian subsidiary incorporated in Sulawesi Province, Republic of Indonesia, one of Asia's most dynamic and rapidly expanding economies with extensive reserves of natural resources and minerals including timber, coal, gold, and hydrocarbons. The company is in the process of acquiring additional high-grade properties in the area.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Olson

jon@milestonemanagementservicesllc.com

702-217-9518

http://www.brookmountgold.com/

