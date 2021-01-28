DJ 4Q & FY 2020 Operating Results: PhosAgro Reports Record Production of More Than 10 Million Tonnes

4Q & FY 2020 Operating Results: PhosAgro Reports Record Production of More Than 10 Million Tonnes

Moscow - PhosAgro (the "Company", Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, reports that its commercial product output increased by 5% year-on-year to 10.2 million tonnes in FY 2020.

4Q and FY 2020 highlights:

Production of phosphate rock and nepheline concentrates increased by 0.1% year-on-year to 11.7 million tonnes in FY 2020. In 4Q 2020, production decreased by 3.6% year-on-year to 2.8 million tonnes.

Total fertilizer production increased by 5% year-on-year in FY 2020, reaching 10.0 million tonnes. This growth was due to the construction of new production facilities and ongoing upgrades to existing facilities, as well as an increase in production efficiency during the year. Fertilizer production in 4Q 2020 amounted to 2.4 million tonnes, an increase of 4.1% year-on-year.

Fertilizer sales increased by 5.3% year-on-year in FY 2020 to almost 10.0 million tonnes. This growth was driven by an increase in production volumes and higher demand in the Company's priority sales markets. Fertilizer sales exceeded 2.0 million tonnes in 4Q 2020, a decrease of 10.1% year-on-year due to the large volume of carry-over supplies at the end of December 2020 and with ?ompany's decision to wait for further potential fertilizer price increases.

The priority domestic market accounted for a significant 29% of fertilizer sales in FY 2020, nearly unchanged year-on-year.

PhosAgro production and sales volumes

Production volumes by category (kt) FY 2020 FY 2019 Chng, % 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Chng, % Phosphate-based & MCP 7,577.9 7,256.8 4.4% 1,829.7 1,767.8 3.5% Nitrogen-based fertilizers 2,402.3 2,251.8 6.7% 613.4 578.7 6.1% TOTAL fertilizers 9,980.2 9,508.6 5.0% 2,443.0 2,346.5 4.1% Other products 184.1 173.2 6.3% 42.7 43.5 -1.8% TOTAL fertilizers and other products 10,164.3 9,681.7 5.0% 2,485.7 2,390.0 4.0% Phosphate rock and nepheline concentrate 11,700.9 11,694.7 0.1% 2,792.9 2,897.0 -3.6% Sales volumes by category (kt) FY 2020 FY 2019 Chng, % 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Chng, % Phosphate-based & MCP 7,668.9 7,255.0 5.7% 1,545.3 1,738.4 -11,1% Nitrogen-based fertilizers 2,285.7 2,197.3 4.0% 499.5 537.1 -7.0% TOTAL fertilizers 9,954.6 9,452.3 5.3% 2,044.8 2,275.5 -10.1% Other products 183.7 185.6 -1.0% 44.2 48.2 -8.3% TOTAL fertilizers and other products 10,138.3 9,637.9 5.2% 2,089.0 2,323.7 -10.1% Phosphate rock and nepheline concentrate 4,310.8 4,446.2 -3.0% 1,029.9 1,152.9 -10.7% PhosAgro Board of Directors Chairman Xavier Rolet said:

"The entire world faced a challenging year in 2020. PhosAgro took on this global challenge by prioritising the safety and health of all its employees, their families and residents of all the locations where we operate. The success we achieved is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our executive team led by CEO Andrey Guryev and all our employees who worked so selflessly to contain the spread of the virus. Thanks to their tireless efforts, PhosAgro delivered on its objectives and achieved record production figures, exceeding the annual output level of 10 million tons of commercial product for the first time in its history."

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said:

"First, I would like to say a few words about the Company's achievements in an area that is very important for us - ESG. In recent years, we focused on the Company's organic growth and sustainable development. And last year, our achievements in this area were recognised in the form of upgraded ratings on the part of Sustainalytics and MSCI ESG. In 2020, PhosAgro also published a climate report for the second time, and based on the report, the Company's CDP rating was raised at the end of the year from C to B-.

"This achievement was the result of ongoing work on implementation of the Company's climate strategy, which includes developing and analysing climate scenarios, assessing climate risks, setting science-based goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and developing a low-carbon transition plan.

"PhosAgro's updated rating is one of the highest that CDP has assigned to Russia's largest companies.

"Regarding the Company's operating results, I would like to note that we experienced favourable market conditions during the year. Excellent demand and the affordability of fertilizers, on the one hand, and restrictions on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers in global markets, on the other, enabled us to increase sales of these products by more than 5% year-on-year. All the investments in the development of production facilities that the Company had systematically made in previous years were instrumental in this. Increased production of fertilizers and an improvement in our brand structure in favour of high-margin complex fertilizers enabled us to strengthen our position in the Russian market and increase sales to Russian farmers by almost 10%.

"In terms of the global market, the price of phosphate-based fertilizers increased during the fourth quarter on the back of residual seasonal demand (in India, Pakistan and Brazil), and because fertilizers were as affordable as they have ever been, a situation made possible by rising global prices for major agricultural products. At the moment, we see that prices are continuing to rise in January this year."

Production volumes by type:

Production volumes by category (kt) FY 2020 FY 2019 Chng, % 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Chng, % Phosphate rock 10,541.4 10,506.6 0.3% 2,504.1 2,606.9 -3.9% Nepheline concentrate 1,159.4 1,188.1 -2.4% 288.9 290.1 -0.4% TOTAL 11,700.9 11,694.7 0.1% 2,792.9 2,897.0 -3.6% Phosphate-based fertilizers DAP/MAP 3,164.4 3,186.7 -0.7% 775.9 757.9 2.4% NPK 2,840.3 2,771.6 2.5% 717.0 673.9 6.4% NPS 928.9 644.3 44.2% 182.7 155.3 17.7% APP 205.8 193.4 6.4% 48.8 59.9 -18.6% MCP 392.1 367.7 6.6% 102.9 99.3 3.7% PKS 46.4 93.0 -50.1% 2.4 21.5 -88.6% TOTAL 7,577.9 7,256.8 4.4% 1,829.7 1,767.8 3.5% Nitrogen-based fertilizers AN 691.5 566.4 22.1% 185.8 165.8 12.1% Urea 1,679.1 1,684.1 -0.3% 415.6 412.8 0.7% Ammonium sulphate 31.7 1.2 2520,8% 11.9 0.2 6,630.3% TOTAL 2,402.3 2,251.8 6.7% 613.4 578.7 6.0% TOTAL fertilizers 9,980.2 9,508.6 5.0% 2,443.0 2,346.5 4.1% Other products STPP 95.0 98.9 -3.9% 20.3 25.6 -20.7% Other 89.0 74.2 19.9% 22.4 17.9 25.4% TOTAL other products 184.1 173.2 6.3% 42.7 43.5 -1.8% Feedstocks Ammonia 1,970.3 1,930.1 2.1% 460.8 460.1 0.1% Phosphoric acid 2,716.8 2,684.0 1.2% 643.3 643.0 0.1% Sulphuric acid 6,815.6 6,123.0 11.3% 1,678.8 1,512.2 11.0% Ammonium sulphate 293.9 13.5 2,071.0% 79.4 13.5 486.4% TOTAL feedstocks 11,796.6 10,750.6 9.7% 2,862.3 2,628.9 8.9%

In FY 2020, production in the phosphate segment rose by 4.4% year-on-year due to increased capacities at existing production lines for phosphoric acid and phosphate-based fertilizers. This was the result of technological and operational improvements in phosphoric acid production and the completion of overhauls at fertilizer production facilities at the end of 2019.

Output in the nitrogen segment in FY 2020 increased by 6.7% year-on-year thanks to the launch of commercial ammonium sulphate production and a 22.1% increase in AN production to 691.5 thousand tonnes. This increase was made possible when a new production unit for nitric acid (the main raw material for AN production) was brought online and began operating at full capacity, as well as the timely completion of maintenance work on existing nitric acid units and upgrades to AN capacities.

Sulphuric acid production increased by 11.3% year-on-year in FY 2020 to 6.8 million tonnes. This considerable increase in production was associated with the launch of a new sulphuric acid production unit in Cherepovets in the middle of 1Q 2020. The new production unit also had an impact on year-on-year production growth in 4Q 2020. With an annual nameplate capacity of 1,100 thousand tonnes, the new production line will increase the Company's self-sufficiency in sulphuric acid.

As part of its strategy to 2025, PhosAgro's synthetic ammonium sulphate production unit in Cherepovets was ramped up to full capacity (up to 300 thousand tonnes per year) at the beginning of the year; the production increase will reduce the volume of ammonium sulphate purchases from external suppliers by more than half. Ammonium sulphate is used as a feedstock for the production of sulphate grades of NPK(S) fertilizers and reduces the cost of their production in comparison with purchased ammonium sulphate.

