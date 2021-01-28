The laboratory vacuum pumps market is poised to grow by USD 671.48 million during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market 2021-2025

The report on the laboratory vacuum pumps market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing initiatives by market vendors.

The laboratory vacuum pumps market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of highly efficient dry vacuum pumps as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory vacuum pumps market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The laboratory vacuum pumps market covers the following areas:

Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market Sizing

Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market Forecast

Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

