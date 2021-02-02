Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the men's coats, jackets, and suits market. The market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and distribution channels (offline and online). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006010/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market: Key Findings

Men's coats, jackets, and suits market value to grow by USD 20.34 billion at over 5% CAGR during 2020-2024

43% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Men's coats, jackets, and suits market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market: Growth Drivers

The adoption of sustainable manufacturing is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Vendors operating in the market are undertaking various initiatives to reduce their footprint. Some vendors are joining several sustainable fashion industry associations to adopt eco-friendly practices to reduce the negative impact caused by the fashion industry on the environment. This trend among vendors is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

"The rise in disposable income leading to an increase in the purchasing power of consumers will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market: Major Vendors

Technavio identifies Authentic Brands Group LLC, H M Hennes Mauritz AB, HUGO BOSS Group, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, OTB Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and The Gap Inc. as key contributors to the growth of the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Footwear Market - Global footwear market is segmented by product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), end-user (women, men, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Watch Market Global watch market is segmented by product (quartz and mechanical), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006010/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/