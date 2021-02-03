Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE:SHP) announced today that the Company plans to spud its second well in the Mount Evans project in Kansas at approximately the end of February. Shoal Point is a 65% working interest partner in the project and Shelby Resources has the remaining 35% working interest.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is focused on its Mount Evans project in Kansas and retains its oil and gas interests in the Humber Arm Allochthon play in western Newfoundland.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Mark Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer

Tel - 416-637-2181 extension 310

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has neither approved

nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73558