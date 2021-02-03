Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
03.02.21
18:52 Uhr
7,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,65 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-07 bonds

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-07 bonds 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-07 bonds 
03-Feb-2021 / 18:45 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-07 bonds 
Moscow, 03 February 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded 
diversified Russian holding company, announces the secondary placement of series 001P-07 exchange-traded bonds. During 
the tender offer on 3 February 2021, the Corporation repurchased bonds in the amount of RUB 2.8 bn out of the total of 
RUB 10 bn in the issue. Bonds in the amount of RUB 2.4 bn repurchased during the tender offer were placed through 
secondary placement at 99.55% of the nominal value. 
The nominal value of one bond is RUB 1,000. The bonds have a put option in 4.5 years. The maturity date is 21 January 
2028. The coupon period is 182 days. The rate for coupons 7-15 is set at 6.9%. The securities have been included in the 
Bank of Russia Lombard List and the Level Second of listing at the Moscow Exchange. The issue was assigned a ruAA- 
credit rating by Expert RA. 
BCS Global Markets, Veles Capital, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank and Sber CIB acted as arrangers of the issue. 
Gazprombank was the placement agent. 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the 
sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism 
and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets 
equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on 
the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: 
www.sistema.ru 
 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
Investor Relations      Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin        Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  92875 
EQS News ID:   1165573 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 10:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
