Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Signs Exclusive License Agreement With University of Georgia for COVID-19 Compounds

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:SBFM), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs today announced that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with the University of Georgia ("UGA") for two Anti-Coronavirus compounds which UGA had previously developed and patented. Sunshine Biopharma and UGA will advance the development of these two compounds in parallel with Sunshine Biopharma's own SBFM-PL4. The next step in the development plan involves testing of the efficacy of these compounds in transgenic mice. Mice which have been genetically engineered to become susceptible to infection by SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, will be challenged with the virus and subsequently treated with the test compounds to determine if progression to diseases can be arrested. Such studies are anticipated to be underway later this month.

"We are delighted to have reached this agreement with the University of Georgia," said Dr. Steve N. Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "UGA's compounds expand our war chest and enhance our effort to hone in on a most effective treatment for COVID-19," he added.

About Sunshine Biopharma's COVID-19 Treatment

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the etiologic agent of COVID-19, the current ongoing pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 2.2 million people worldwide since it first appeared in December 2019. There are currently no drugs that can effectively arrest replication of the virus in people who have contracted the illness. On May 22, 2020, Sunshine Biopharma filed a provisional patent application for a library of molecules which were designed to inhibit the Coronavirus proteases, thus shutting down the ability of the virus to multiply and cause illness. Sunshine Biopharma has since screened the library and identified a lead Anti-Coronavirus compound (SBFM-PL4). The Company is currently conducting a series of in vitro tests to evaluate its specific inhibitory activity of SBFM-PL4 against the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro), one of two Coronavirus encoded proteases essential for viral replication. Following the initial in vitro studies, SBFM-PL4 will be moved forward to the cell culture testing stage and assessment in Coronavirus infected mice before entering human clinical trials.

About Sunshine Biopharma

In addition, to working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

