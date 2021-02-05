Anzeige
Freitag, 05.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
05.02.2021 | 11:53
TDC A/S: Update of Financial Presentation Q4 2020

There was an error in the previous presentation.

Conference call details

A conference call will be held on 05 February 2021 at 14:30 CET.

Presentation material will be available prior to the conference call on www.tdcgroup.com

Dial-in details: +45 32 72 51 67 - Meeting ID: 837 768 51#

Webcast: https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%3Ameeting_MTA3ZTU0ZDMtMmQ5Yy00ZWI2LThiMzctN2FmOTdjNTliODJh%40thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%2522e8dcf6e6-3acc-4af9-9cb2-77f688cb688b%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522e3bc77b8-3126-4e3f-b136-3297ef0a91d3%2522%257d%26anon%3Dtrue&type=meetup-join&deeplinkId=a90469af-4103-45ba-834a-e45d8d7e99de&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&suppressPrompt=true

For investor enquiries: +45 66 63 76 80
For media enquiries: +45 70 20 35 10

This notification is made by Klaus Rose, Treasury Analyst at TDC A/S.

Attachment

  • TDC Q4 20 - Financial Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7cd811e5-9b28-4155-8256-a102c03a2dcd)

