Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3619 ISIN: AT0000SIGNA0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNA HOLDING GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNA HOLDING GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.02.2021 | 15:08
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: PREOS Group Purchased Commercial Property in Essen, North Rhine Germany in 2019 Below Market Then Closed Sale to Signa Group in 2020 for 25% Net Profit

LEIPZIG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG (FRA:PAG)(XETRA:PAG).

Frederik Mehlitz, CEO of PREOS "The Essen transaction is a showcase deal for how we add value to our shareholders. Our deep-data based analytics allows us to identify hidden value faster than traditional approaches and we are experienced acquisition specialists." This asset sale highlights the strength of the PREOS Group: sourcing attractive assets at favorable terms, driving the value of such assets as asset manager and ultimately achieving a profitable exit. Our "TA2" commercial property in Essen is an excellent example: In mid-2019, PREOS acquired the asset below market. The Company immediately launched an asset management program investing approximately 80 MILLION EUROS with the goal of reducing the property's full vacancy, and further to enhance its value for resale. PREOS substantially leased up the property in less than one year-anchor tenants now include Galeria Kaufhof, a major German department store chain that uses the asset for its headquarters. The property also includes the headquarters of the Police of the City of Essen, who signed a 30-year long term lease. In December 2020, PREOS successfully closed the Essen property sale with Signa Group, an Austria based real estate group with assets of 18 billion euros, for an undisclosed purchase price.

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS are located in Leipzig.

Contact: Axel Mulhaus edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: preos@edicto.de

SOURCE: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628018/PREOS-Group-Purchased-Commercial-Property-in-Essen-North-Rhine-Germany-in-2019-Below-Market-Then-Closed-Sale-to-Signa-Group-in-2020-for-25-Net-Profit

SIGNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.