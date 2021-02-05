Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) announces that the auger drilling program over the Djelinfing and Forela artisanal workings/gold targets on the Djimbala Permit in southern Mali has been completed with samples now in the lab for assays. Results will be reported when available. The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt and is surrounded by a significant number of gold deposits, mines and prospecting permits.

The 602 vertical auger holes completed with an average depth of 7.8 meters and spaced 25 metres apart along 10 transect lines will provide a 2.0 kilometre strikelength by 2.5 kilometre wide test of the Djelinfing and Forela gold targets with the aim to prioritize subsequent aircore fence drilling this year.

In addition, the Company reports that its VP Exploration, Tom Henricksen made a recent site visit to the Djimbala permit and Djelinfing and Forela artisanal workings during the auger drilling program. Tom observed an active systematic surface mining operation on the Djelinfing trend by artisanal workers extracting a 2-metre bench of laterite over a 250 metre by 50 metre area, to-date, that is being processed by gravity method and extracting particulate gold.

The Djelinfing target covers an area 2.5 kilometres by 2 kilometres of artisanal working that appear to express at least 3 north-south to northeast oriented trends of mineralization. Some 300m north of the permit, historic drilling intercepted 2.59 g/t Au over 6m which appears to strike towards the Djelinfing area. The 1.5 kilometre long north-trending Forela target area aligns with historic drilling 300m north of the Djimbala Permit where they returned drill intercepts of 4.75 g/t Au over 6m, 3.13 g/t Au over 6m and 2.45 g/t Au over 8m.

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73740