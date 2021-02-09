Bona Launches New ErgoEdge Upright Sanding Machine Attachment

Innovative ergonomic tool makes wood floor sanding faster and easier

MALMO, Sweden, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona (http://mybonahome.com/home.aspx), a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, today announced the launch of a new addition to the Bona FlexiSand Pro System, the Bona ErgoEdge. This innovative machine attachment allows flooring contractors to achieve smooth, efficient sanding in corners and edges of a floor without kneeling or bending by attaching to an existing, standing machine.



"The Bona ErgoEdge, reduces the typical 3.5 hours of sanding in a day (typically spent crouching on the knees) to less than an hour thereby transforming a gruelling process into a healthier and easier standing sanding experience," said Jochen Röhrich, Product Manager Abrasive and Machines, EMEA/APAC, at Bona AB.

Edge sanding is an integral part of achieving a flooring surface ideal for staining and finishing. While some edge sanders offer precision and control, it is typically a labour intensive process with hours spent crouching or kneeling on the floor. The Bona ErgoEdge is specially designed to be mounted on the Bona PowerDrive Connect and attached to the powerful Bona FlexiSand 1.9. The 178 mm wide discs give perfect reach and sanding control as well as sanding more surface in one pass. Together, with the wall distance wheel, the Bona ErgoEdge enables a faster, simpler sanding in an upright, ergonomic position. The hassle associated with kneeling edge sanding can now be dramatically reduced.

"Thanks to the wider curved discs that reach out to the edges of the Bona FlexiSand, 90 percent of all edge sanding can be done while standing upright - all without changing machines," continued Röhrich. "This new innovation saves time and offers a more ergonomic experience for the contractor all while providing a premium floor sanding experience."

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned company founded in 1919 that supplies products for installing, maintaining and restoring wood floors. Bona's turnover is 2.6bn SEK (EUR 248 million) 2018. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com (http://www.bona.com).

