Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company") announces that it will be restructuring its senior management team and will be appointing current board members, Lori Senecal and Craig Binkley, as interim co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. The Company anticipates that Mr. Donnelly, will remain with the Company as a board member until its next AGM.

Jack Fraser, Chairman of the Board stated, "On behalf of Hill Street, I would like to thank Terry for his service to the Company. His expertise and dedication have benefitted the Company in countless ways and we wish him the utmost success in his future endeavours." Adding, that, "We are very excited to welcome Craig and Lori to their expanded roles as Co-CEOs of Hill Street. The extensive knowledge and expertise that Craig and Lori bring at this stage to Hill Street's operating team will help guide the Company into the next exciting phase of its development. Craig and Lori have both have been instrumental over the past years as board members and working directly with the management on strategic projects, and their involvement in the daily management of the organization with help continue to drive our strategic plans. Both Craig and Lori will continue as Interim Co-CEOs of Hill Street until we complete our review for a permanent CEO."

Craig Binkley

Craig Binkley is a successful global business leader and experienced CEO who has built upon his success running global organizations to become a sought-after Advisor and Board Member to clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small business entrepreneurs.

Craig has been on the Board of Hill Street since 2017 and was a member of the team that completed Hill Street's going public transaction in 2018.

Craig brings a wealth of global operating experience in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as other consumer packaged goods and B2B business categories that are highly relevant for the Hill Street lines of business. He has been actively involved in the global cannabis industry since 2017, focused on helping to accelerate the positive impact of cannabis, hemp and CBD as a thought leader and speaker at global events, as a board member for cannabis-related companies, and by building consumer brands and commercial go-to-market operations across a range of consumer categories within the cannabis sector.

Before entering the professional services arena, Craig was a global leader at The Coca-Cola Company as Worldwide Director of Marketing for Diet Coke & Coca-Cola light, as well as the Minute Maid brand of juices and drinks. He also served as CMO of Coca-Cola Mexico, the second largest Division in the world.

In his professional services work, Craig is currently Managing Partner at Fidelum Partners. Prior to that he was CEO of Northstar - a global, multi-award-winning, market research agency, and EVP of Strategy for the MDC Partners network of renowned marketing and communications agencies. He joined MDC through its acquisition of Zyman Group, a successful global strategy consulting firm where Craig was a founding partner and Chief Consulting Officer.

Craig graduated from Davidson College in North Carolina and completed postgraduate work at Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development

Lori Senecal

For more than two decades Lori Senecal has been an innovative and award-winning leader in the Strategic Marketing and Communications Industry. She has been recognized for her role in creating dynamic, talent focused cultures and inventive business models that have driven superior growth for world-class companies. In her roles as Global CEO she has counseled multinationals across a broad spectrum of industries and helped executive teams mobilize around courageous visions to reinvent entire categories and industries, to unlock business value.

She was the Global CEO of the world-renowned Marketing and Communications powerhouse Crispin Porter Bogusky. During her tenure, the agency created bold firsts and garnered world-class results for clients such as Domino's, American Airlines, Hotels.com, and Hershey's by capitalizing on expertise in technology, design and innovation. During that time, Advertising Age recognized CP+B as "Creativity Innovator of the Year".

As Global CEO of Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal, Lori grew the company from a 250-person domestic operation to one of over 900 people worldwide. The company was recognized by Advertising Age as an "A-List Standout Agency" three consecutive years, and by Crain's as a "Best Place to Work in NYC".

Lori has been named to AdWeek's Power 100 List which recognizes top leaders in media, marketing and technology. She has also been named one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People in Business". She was profiled in the New York Times "Corner Office", a feature that celebrates CEO's who are culture makers and industry drivers.

Lori has been a keynote speaker on Fast Company's "Most Creative People Tour" in LA, as well as at the "3% Conference" in NYC. She was both a Jury Member and a Main Stage Speaker at the Cannes Festival of Creativity.

Lori began her career at McLaren McCann in Toronto and was soon tapped by McCann Worldwide to join the leadership team in NY, where she rose to the office of President. As a graduate of McGill University with a Bachelor of Commerce, she is fluent in English and French.

Lori has been on the Board of Hill Street since 2018 and brings a wealth of global strategy and marketing experience from her leadership roles on world class beverage brands such as Molson Canadian, Molson Export, Rolling Rock, Bass Ale, Dos Equis, Absolut, and Coca-Cola.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a leading and award-winning company focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street's brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Vin(Zero) and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, will produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages and other cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2021. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

For further information:

Jack Fraser, Chairman of the Board, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,

jackfraser@treelineadvisors.co





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74033