Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, announces the appointment of Jo Massoels as chief marketing officer, bringing to Echosens significant expertise in the medical equipment sector that will be leveraged to expand the market development strategy for the FibroScan suite of products and services. In this position, which includes oversight of medical affairs and support for physicians in the assessment and management of patients with chronic liver disease, Massoels draws upon his experience as former vice president, Global Marketing Solutions, at Dentsply Sirona, a leading dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company.

Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens, welcomes Massoels to the leadership team, saying, "Jo has a successful track record for developing business opportunities and transforming digital operations, and he will play a key role in defining and implementing strategies that propel us toward new levels of global success. In collaboration with general management and all departments of the Company, Jo will guide the realization of our vision to support physicians in their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver diseases, design direct strategic marketing programs and provide in-depth technical insight and an entrepreneurial mindset to extend our worldwide footprint."

While at Dentsply Sirona, Massoels served in additional roles, including director of Digital Implant Solutions, general manager and Business Unit manager. Prior to this, he served as business unit director at Materialise and service and project manager at Franz Haniel Cie. GmbH. He holds several international patents next to a Master of Science degree and an executive MBA.

Massoels states, "This is a unique opportunity to help reverse the impact of the global liver disease epidemic, which accounts for approximately 2 million deaths per year worldwide. I am passionate about the Echosens mission to raise awareness around the importance of non-invasive testing to detect and monitor liver diseases and the corporate commitment to empowering medical professionals with the best tools to assess and manage liver health."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver diagnosis with FibroScan, the non-invasive gold standard solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide as the reference for non-invasive liver fibrosis and liver steatosis assessment with more than 2,500+ peer reviewed publications and 60+ international guidelines recommendations. Echosens has made FibroScan available in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide.

