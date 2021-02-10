Anzeige
Your Family Entertainment AG: 'Dae ye ken?' This means 'Do you know?' in Scottish!

DJ Your Family Entertainment AG: 'Dae ye ken?' This means 'Do you know?' in Scottish! 

DGAP-Media / 2021-02-10 / 09:00 
Pressrelease Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) 
The countdown is running... RiC.today will start in six days: 
Learn English the easy way: relaunch of the international HD-Version of RiC from Shrove Tuesday featuring the St. 
Andrew's cross in its logo 
 
Munich, February 10th 2021 
"Dae ye ken?" This means "Do you know?" in Scottish! 
"RiC International" becomes "RiC.today": just in time for the Scottish "Pancake Tuesday" (Shrove Tuesday) on February 
16th, RiC, the English-language family HD channel belonging to the YFE broadcast network, presents itself with a new 
logo. 
RiC.today is the linear English language HDTV channel for the whole family, which promotes learning in a very fun way. 
The channel shows premium educational content and teaches values and knowledge about current topics, such as the 
environment, health or nutrition. 
RIC.today features topical films and shows, reinforcing English language skills of Europeans and their friendship with 
Scotland. Cooperation between partners in Europe and Great Britain, and in particular with Scotland, promotes cultural 
exchange and the films and series are specially selected for students of the English language. 
With "Kooki's Crafty Show", RiC.today supports learning things in a fun and entertaining way while stimulating artistic 
skills, creativity and imagination. The new channel also promotes social skills and proper behavior with the series 
"Wondergrove"; with "Animal Alphabet" or "Lost!" RiC.today delivers nature footage to a new environment-friendly 
generation. 
RiC the Raven, born in Ravensburg/Germany, celebrates his joy about this new start wearing his kilt and playing music 
with his bagpipes! 
With RiC.today, YFE AG continues to pursue its mission to provide children and families around the world with high 
quality, non-violent and educational content that delivers great entertainment while teaching English language skills. 
RiC.today can be received via satellite from Scotland to the Black Sea (Eutelsat 16A, Transponder D8, of the A1 Telekom 
Austria Group) and via IP. Currently, RiC.today can be seen in the UK, the US and Austria. The interest in the youngest 
channel of the YFE group remains high. 
"Lockdowns have made parents more worried about what their children consume on screen. Making screen time meaningful is 
our job, and with RiC.today, there's something valuable for everyone, plus the channel allows children to improve their 
English skills. Our linear channels are mostly watched on the TV screen, because watching movies on your phone prevents 
a community experience and does harm to your eyes. At RiC.today, the motto is: War is not our star!" says Dr. Stefan 
Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG. 
Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of YFE says "With this decision, we take a step further towards timeliness 
and edutainment, and in doing so, we look forward to the future collaboration with Scottish partners. RiC.today will 
add program color and charisma while capturing the hearts and minds of children across the world!" 
 
About Your Family Entertainment AG 
Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) 
with headquarters in Munich/Germany is a producer and distributor of high-quality kids and family programmes with one 
of the largest broadcaster-independent libraries in Europe. Its stock includes well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", 
"Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE additionally operates the award-winning Pay-TV kids channel "Fix&Foxi", which is 
available in the GAS-Region (German), in Africa and Middle East (Arabic and English). The Company also established 
free-to-air kids channel "RiC" with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE 
operates several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide 
Contact Your Family Entertainment AG 
Armin Schnell 
Your Family Entertainment AG 
Nordendstr. 64 
80801 München 
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 
E-Mail: armin.schnell@yfe.tv 
www.yfe.tv 
www.fixundfoxi.tv 
www.rictv.de 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG 
Key word(s): TV/Radio 
2021-02-10 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Your Family Entertainment AG 
              Nordendstr. 64 
              80801 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 997 271-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 997 271-91 
E-mail:       ir@yfe.tv 
Internet:     www.yfe.tv 
ISIN:         DE000A161N14 
WKN:          A161N1 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1167269 
 
End of News    DGAP Media 
=------------

1167269 2021-02-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
