Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini joins the World Economic Forum's initiative to tackle racism at a systemic level as a founding member

Capgemini joins the World Economic Forum's initiative to tackle racism at a systemic level as a founding member

Paris, February 11 2021 - Capgemini announced today that it has joined the 'Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative' launched by the World Economic Forum to leverage its position, as a leading responsible company, to help build equitable and just workplaces for professionals with under-represented racial and ethnic identities everywhere.

The 'Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative' has been designed to operationalize and coordinate commitments to eradicate racism in the workplace and set new global standards for racial equity in business. It also provides a platform for businesses to collectively advocate for inclusive policy change.

As a responsible and multicultural organization of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, supporting diversity and encouraging inclusion of cultural identities, ethnic and social origins are essential components of the Group's identity and corporate culture. Capgemini's commitments aim to expand opportunities for communities across its geographies, to empower them to eradicate racism in their professional environment and to help build the next generation of diverse leaders across industries.

Commenting on Capgemini's commitments, Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said: "At Capgemini, building an inclusive and sustainable future for all is at the heart of our purpose. Diversity and equality are a non-negotiable cornerstone of our workplace and, beyond that, the communities in which we live. As a global leader we recognize that we have the power and the platform to take meaningful action in the fight for racial justice everywhere and that it is our responsibility to do so. It is with the conviction that we are stronger together on the path to racial justice in business that Capgemini is proud to be a founding member of this initiative."

"With just 1% of Fortune 500 companies led by Black CEOs, the need to tackle racial under-representation in business is urgent and obvious. To design racially and ethnically just workplaces, companies must confront racism at a systemic level, addressing not just the structural and social mechanics of their own organizations but also the role they play in their communities and the economy at large," said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum.

