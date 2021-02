Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Holdings' (ALPP) Subsidiary, Morris Sheet Metal, Awarded $2.9M in New Building Projects with their Food Processing and Healthcare Clientele

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Morris Sheet Metal (MSM), was awarded $2.9M in new building projects with their Healthcare and newly acquired Product Distribution clientele in January alone.

These record setting January bookings would typically be generated over the course of a quarter. Many projects were placed on hold in 2020 due to COVID. With all of the pent-up demand, MSM's services are in need more than ever, as these previously delayed projects become available for bid and implementation. Alpine 4's Indiana based subsidiaries are seeing lost revenue flow back to them as these projects are released.

Tom Laubhan, President of Morris Sheet Metal and JTD Spiral, had this to say, "We are forecasting a very strong 2021. The first six weeks have brought us over 2.9MM in new contract work. Our new work is spread across various industries, with a large focus in Healthcare, and Food Process Manufacturing facilities."

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say, "Every time we begin a new year, we can usually gauge how well that year will run for revenue based on the level of work received in the first 45 days. The demand for Morris's services is at historical levels and leads us to believe that 2021 will be a record year for the Morris Sheet Metal team. To all the employees' great job, and keep up the fantastic work!"

Morris Sheet Metal is a full-service HVAC Contractor and custom sheet metal fabricator offering design, fabrication and installation services to its clients since 1998.

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to have collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

