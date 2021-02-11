The "UK Conveyancing Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the latest annual trends, i.e. market value and volume in 2019, but then adds some data and analysis for Q2, 2020.

Like most other legal services sector, COVID-19 has cast a long shadow over the residential conveyancing sector.

In 2019, the number of residential property transactions decreased by 1.2% on the previous year but there were signs of some recovery towards the end of the year. The recovery was continuing in the early part of 2020 but by March 2020 numbers were falling. In the first quarter of 2020, transactions decreased by 1% on the same period in 2019 but, in April/May 2020, transactions dropped by 55% on the same period in 2019.

While the sector is still populated by many small conveyancing firms, there are clear signs of consolidation as the larger volume players accelerate their growth through acquisitions and mergers. Despite the increased market presence of the leading players, no one brand has a significant market share yet. However, the top ten brands have increased their share of Land Registry transactions to over 8% in 2019 from around 7% in 2018.

COVID-19 is likely to lead to more M&A activity in the sector as many firms will find it difficult to return to previous business levels and maintain cash flows even when the pandemic eases, and if there are still social distancing limits which might impact on the number and nature of physical viewings.

The publisher estimates that residential housing transactions will decrease by 25% in 2020, compared to 2019, and market revenue is expected to slip by double-digit levels. Market recovery is likely to start towards the middle of 2021.

In the fifth year of the publisher's Practitioner Survey, optimism amongst conveyancers has dropped noticeably as participants express concerns over the impact of COVID-19 in the next 12 months. The percentage of conveyancers expecting volume growth in the next 12 months has dropped to below 50% for the first time since the survey began in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market Size

Market Structure

Market Forecasts

Practitioner Survey

Introduction

Two property transfer systems

Abbreviations

MARKET STRUCTURE

Active practices registered with the Land Registry are falling

M&A activity continues at a steady pace in 2020

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS

Residential transactions account for over 90% of all property transactions

England dominates

The long-term trend in mortgage lending is upwards

COVID-19 and the housing market

CLC White Paper considers the conveyancing sector to 2030

The new RICS Home Survey Standard delayed until December 2020

Government endorses Law Commission report on electronic signatures

CMA has concerns over conveyancers' advice to leasehold clients

Transparency rules and referral fees

Revised accounts code and conveyancers can use third-party managed accounts

Property logbooks to speed up the conveyancing process

Buying and Selling Property Information Initiative on hold

Reservation agreements trial also on hold

The Conveyancing Information Executive

THE KEY PLAYERS

Consolidation gathers pace

Market Shares England and Wales

Profile of major firms England and Wales

Simplify/My Home Move

O'Neill Patient Solicitors LLP/Grindeys Solicitors Ltd

Countrywide Property Lawyers Ltd

Birchall Blackburn Law

Shoosmiths LLP

Property Legal Services

Taylor Rose TTKW

MARKET SIZE, TRENDS FORECASTS

The current market

Some market value increase in 2019

A significant market decline in 2020 but hope for a recovery later in 2021

CONVEYANCING PRACTITIONERS SURVEY RESULTS

Introduction

Survey results

Percentage of conveyancers experiencing volume growth increases

Revenue growth also better than previous year

Significant dip in confidence about future growth following COVID-19

ASSOCIATIONS, REGULATORS QUALITY SCHEMES

