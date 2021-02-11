The "UK Conveyancing Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the latest annual trends, i.e. market value and volume in 2019, but then adds some data and analysis for Q2, 2020.
Like most other legal services sector, COVID-19 has cast a long shadow over the residential conveyancing sector.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Market Size
- Market Structure
- Market Forecasts
- Practitioner Survey
- Introduction
- Two property transfer systems
- Abbreviations
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Active practices registered with the Land Registry are falling
- M&A activity continues at a steady pace in 2020
- MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS
- Residential transactions account for over 90% of all property transactions
- England dominates
- The long-term trend in mortgage lending is upwards
- COVID-19 and the housing market
- CLC White Paper considers the conveyancing sector to 2030
- The new RICS Home Survey Standard delayed until December 2020
- Government endorses Law Commission report on electronic signatures
- CMA has concerns over conveyancers' advice to leasehold clients
- Transparency rules and referral fees
- Revised accounts code and conveyancers can use third-party managed accounts
- Property logbooks to speed up the conveyancing process
- Buying and Selling Property Information Initiative on hold
- Reservation agreements trial also on hold
- The Conveyancing Information Executive
THE KEY PLAYERS
- Consolidation gathers pace
- Market Shares England and Wales
- Profile of major firms England and Wales
- Simplify/My Home Move
- O'Neill Patient Solicitors LLP/Grindeys Solicitors Ltd
- Countrywide Property Lawyers Ltd
- Birchall Blackburn Law
- Shoosmiths LLP
- Property Legal Services
- Taylor Rose TTKW
MARKET SIZE, TRENDS FORECASTS
- The current market
- Some market value increase in 2019
- A significant market decline in 2020 but hope for a recovery later in 2021
CONVEYANCING PRACTITIONERS SURVEY RESULTS
- Introduction
- Survey results
- Percentage of conveyancers experiencing volume growth increases
- Revenue growth also better than previous year
- Significant dip in confidence about future growth following COVID-19
ASSOCIATIONS, REGULATORS QUALITY SCHEMES
