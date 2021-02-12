Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today released an update from its Finance Partner, RevoltTOKEN. The update comes directly from the CEO of RevoltTOKEN, Mr. Henryk Dabrowski, and is included in its entirety below.

RevoltTOKEN Update - ICO Imminent

The update today is brief, and the overall message is succinct. The launch of the ICO is imminent. We anticipate releasing the RevoltTOKEN, a cryptocurrency currently partitioned on the Ethereum Blockchain, for sale within the next two weeks.

The funds generated from our sale of RevoltTOKENs are intended to fund the growth and expansion of the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem.

The RevoltTOKEN is designed as a utility token ultimately intended to represent participation in the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem. Please visit the RevoltTOKEN website (http://www.revolttoken.com/) for complete details on RevoltTOKEN.

We have admittedly taken longer than anticipated getting to our ICO launch. The launch timeline has been extended as we have taken particular care to take every measure, we could foresee in an effort to launch RevoltTOKEN fairly, democratically, and within all market rules and guidelines.

Funds from the RevoltTOKEN ICO are intended to be invested in ALYI by way of an equity investment anticipated to result in a change of control.

Please check back regularly on the RevoltTOKEN website (http://www.revolttoken.com/) for the latest information and disclosures, and for notice on the final ICO date. We plan to announce the date at least 48 hours in advance. We plan to email everyone that has signed up on the RevoltTOKEN website as soon as we have finalized a date. You can still sign up on the RevoltTOKEN website.

Thank you for your interest in RevoltTOKEN and the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem.

Henryk Dabrowksi

CEO RevoltTOKEN

To learn more about RevoltToken, visit http://www.revolttoken.com/

For the latest on ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem strategy visit:

Flipbook - The Global Democratized Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Collaboration Strategy

or

Video - The Global Democratized Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Collaboration Strategy





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgMsSPysVTI

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74361