Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTC Pink: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Brian Jahns to the role of Chief Business Officer.

Dr. Jahns brings more than 20 years of business leadership and biopharmaceutical expertise to his role in overseeing the overall business development of Entheon, including the development and maintenance of strategic relationships with third parties, including regulatory authorities. Importantly, Dr. Jahns will also work to develop a commercialization and post-market strategy for Entheon's therapeutic protocols, while developing and advancing other related products, services, and initiatives of the company.

Dr. Jahns has held senior leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry, including ZYUS, Trillium Therapeutics and Roche Canada, and has been deeply involved in the successful launch and growth of several successful compounds including antiviral agents, transplant drugs and anticancer biologics and developing targeted therapies for previously untreated diseases. Dr. Jahns has led preparations for commercialization, led efforts to procure commercial scale manufacturing, and led business partnering activities for several compounds.

"An executive of Dr. Jahns' acumen brings invaluable expertise to Entheon as we work to develop, commercialize and launch our therapeutic protocols into a highly regulated and competitive marketplace,' said Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. "With proven success taking multiple compounds to market, through clinical stage development to full commercialization, we look forward to Dr. Jahns' leadership and guidance, and the direct impact this will have on our strategic growth plan."

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Entheon Biomedical team to unlock the potential to treat substance use disorder with next-generation psychoactive drugs," said Chief Business Officer, Dr. Brian Jahns.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Dr. Brian Jahns

Dr. Jahns has over twenty years of direct, senior experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, and is a licenced pharmacist, Doctor of Pharmacy and clinical toxicologist. Most recently, Dr. Jahns served as Vice-President of Global Marketing at ZYUS Life Sciences. Before that, he was Senior Vice-President of Commercial and Business Development at Trillium Therapeutics, and Vice-President of Oncology, Marketing and Sales, and Vice President of Product Strategy at Roche Canada.

Dr. Jahns also advises the University of Toronto MaRS Discovery District, mentoring start-up biopharma and diagnostic companies and has been published in numerous scientific journals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Timothy Ko"

Timothy Ko, CEO

