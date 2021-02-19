Solar project developers in France will have until June 25, 2021, to submit their bids. Under new rules, the selected PV projects must use modules manufactured with a low carbon footprint.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the CRE, has launched its 10th tender for the construction of utility-scale solar PV projects exceeding 500 kW in size. Bids must be submitted between June 14 and June 25, 2021. The French authorities expect to allocate 450 MW for ground-mounted PV installations exceeding 5 MW in size, 180 MW for PV projects with an installed power of between 500 kW and 5 MW, ...

