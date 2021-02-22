Anzeige
Montag, 22.02.2021
Halo Collective: Wird eine Wertsteigerung von 5.000% jetzt Realität?
Dow Jones News
22.02.2021 | 06:55
Smile Telecoms: Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd. ('Group') Announces Significant Changes in its Leadership

22-Feb-2021 / 05:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
February 18th, 2021, London, England 
Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd. ("Group") Announces Significant Changes in its Leadership 
 
Ms. Irene Charnley and Mr. Mohammad Wajih Sharbatly retire from the Group's Board of Directors; The Group's Board 
announces several new appointments to reinforce the Group in the coming era of Telecoms transformation. 
 
Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd., (www.Smilecoms.com) a Pan-African telecommunications group with operations in Nigeria, 
Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, announced after its board meeting held on January 15th, 
2021, significant changes in the leadership of the Group's board and management. 
 
The Group announced the retirement of Ms. Irene Charnley and Mr. Mohammed Wajih Sharbatly from the Group's Board and 
all boards of the operating companies, effective January 1ST  2021. 
 
Ms. Irene Charnley, the Founder of Smile, has retired as Deputy Chairman from the Smile Telecoms Limited Board. 
 
Mr. Mohammad Wajih Sharbatly is a Co- Founder of Smile and has acted as Co-Chairman of the Group through December 2020. 
 
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ibrahim H. Sharbatly, Chairman of the Group said "Today we say farewell to our 
Founder and Deputy Chairman, Ms. Irene Charnley. We wish her all success in her new endeavors." 
 
"We also want to say farewell to our Co-Founder and Co-Chairman Mr. Mohammad Wajih H. Sharbatly." 
 
"May God bless them both." 
 
Smile Telecom Holdings, in its Board meeting on January 15th, 2021, also announced the following Nominations: 
 
  ? Mr. Osman Sultan has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Group.  Mr. Sultan, the founding CEO of EITC (du) in 
    the UAE, was at its helm from 2006 until the end of 2019. Before that, he was the founding CEO of Mobinil in Egypt 
    (now Orange Egypt) from 1998 until the end of 2005. Mr. Sultan sits on several ICT Companies and Academic Boards. 
    He has been actively involved with Smile as the Chairman of the Restructuring and Transformation Committee of the 
    Group since July 2020. 
  ? Mr. Albert Momdjian has been appointed as Board Member of the Group and Chairman of the Group's Audit Committee. 
    Mr. Momdjian is a former corporate and investment banker with 27 years of corporate Investment banking and 
    restructuring experience primarily in Media and Telecoms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, having been 
    involved in over USD 100 bn worth of M&A, capital markets and restructuring transactions. 
  ? Mrs. Caroline Chang, recently appointed as a Board Member of the Group in November 2020, has been appointed as a 
    member of the Group's Audit Committee. Mrs. Chang is an experienced board member and former EMEA General Counsel of 
    Farallon, the leading US hedge fund that has been active in Africa and Emerging Markets. 
  ? These nominations come in addition to the appointment of Mr. Raihan Shaikh-Khaleel as Board Member of the Group in 
    September 2020. Mr Khaleel is a Partner at Swinton Capital and an experienced restructuring advisor across EMEA, 
    sitting on various Boards of companies involved in restructurings. He has 20 years of EMEA and other cross border 
    experience, spending the last 10 years restructuring companies for a leading US hedge fund. 
 
"While we understand the desire of our Founders to retire after a challenging journey, we have been preparing over the 
past months for the future. We want to ensure that we bring the best competencies on board to enable the Group to face 
the various challenges and transformations that the Telecoms sector faces and take advantage of the opportunities 
ahead. Africa is the fastest-growing continent globally, and data is the new future in the world we live in," concluded 
Mr. Ibrahim Sharbatly. 
 
Commenting on the changes Ahmad Farroukh, Group CEO, added, "I am looking forward to working with the new Board Members 
and counting on their diverse experience to prepare for the company's future in the challenging times the industry is 
going through." 
 
Finally, Smile announced that the Group Board approved the Head Office and Centre of Main Interest (COMI) of Smile 
Telecoms Holdings Ltd to shift from Mauritius to England and Wales. 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd. 
 
By: 
Nicolene van Zyl 
Group Head: Corporate Communications and Marketing 
Email: nicolene.vanzyl@smilecoms.com 
Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd 
www.Smilecoms.com 
 
About Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd: 
Founded in 2007, with its head office in England, Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd (www.Smilecoms.com) is a Pan-African 
telecommunications group with operations in Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and 
South Africa. The company has one of the largest sub-1 GHz 4G LTE commercial networks in Africa, operating in the 
"future proof' low band, 800 MHz band, and mid-band. 
 
Smile was the first to launch VoLTE on its network and continued its innovation, introducing SmileVoice, a free mobile 
app. SmileVoice enables customers with any Android or Apple iPhone device (including those which are not VoLTE-enabled) 
to make SuperClear voice calls over Smile's 4G LTE network. Smile was also the first to introduce an Unlimited 
offering, which enables SuperFast data and SuperClear voice, all on one bundle. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169877 22-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 00:24 ET (05:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
