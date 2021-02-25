The "Netherlands Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Netherlands Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Dutch life insurance segment.

This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Dutch life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Dutch economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Dutch life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of the Dutch economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Dutch insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for the Dutch life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Dutch life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in The Netherlands and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Lines of Business

Retention

Assets and Investments

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 8 Insurtech

Chapter 9 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 10 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij NV

Srlev NV

Aegon Levensverzekering NV

ASR Levensverzekering NV

Achmea Pensioen- en Levensverzekeringen NV

ASR Schadeverzekering NV

Dela Natura- En Levensverzekeringen NV

Achmea Schadeverzekeringen NV

Nationale-Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij NV

Movir NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6o3df

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005604/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900