The "Netherlands Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Netherlands Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Dutch life insurance segment.
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Dutch life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Dutch economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Dutch life insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of the Dutch economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- Dutch insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Dutch life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Dutch life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in The Netherlands and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Lines of Business
- Retention
- Assets and Investments
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 8 Insurtech
Chapter 9 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 10 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij NV
- Srlev NV
- Aegon Levensverzekering NV
- ASR Levensverzekering NV
- Achmea Pensioen- en Levensverzekeringen NV
- ASR Schadeverzekering NV
- Dela Natura- En Levensverzekeringen NV
- Achmea Schadeverzekeringen NV
- Nationale-Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij NV
- Movir NV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6o3df
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005604/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900