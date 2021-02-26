Regulatory News:

Today, beaconsmind AG (Paris:MLBMD) announced it hired Baader Bank, the leading German bank specialised in capital markets, to evaluate options for a dual-listing on a German-speaking stock exchange. A dual listing on a German-speaking stock exchange would enable beaconsmind to reach investors and increase awareness with potential clients nearer to its historical base in Switzerland.

Today, Swiss location-based marketing SAAS company beaconsmind AG announced its collaboration with Baader Bank AG, the leading German investment bank specialised in capital markets, to evaluate options for a dual-listing of the beaconsmind shares on a German-speaking stock exchange. Since its foundation in 2015, beaconsmind's clients and investors were concentrated in the DACH region (Germany, Austria or Switzerland). These include for example Fluxunit, OSRAM's venture capital arm.

Following the listing of its shares on Euronext in Paris earlier this month, beaconsmind is now evaluating options for a dual-listing of its shares on an exchange close to its historical home ground. This decision is supported by the need to be available on both of the Eurozone's clearing houses, Euroclear (already enabled by the listing on Euronext) and the Deutsche Börse-owned Clearstream. A dual listing on a German-speaking stock exchange would therefore enable beaconsmind, through Clearstream, to reach potential clients and investors through all financial institutions connected to that Central Securities Depositories.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG said "At beaconsmind we aim to become global. This drove the decision to list on Euronext, and we are delighted about the reception of our shares on the market. At the same time, it is crucial to also be present near our historical base, on a German-speaking stock-exchange. We are delighted to have Baader Bank help us look into this opportunity to reach more potential clients in the DACH region, and at the same time to open up our company to its broad investor base

About Baader Bank

Baader Bank enables its clients the access to international capital markets and investments in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner.

As a family-run, full-service bank headquartered in Unterschleissheim near Munich with over 400 employees, Baader Bank provides advice for medium-sized companies in terms of optimization of financing structure, long-term financing strategy, and implementation in respective equity markets and is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

For more information, please visit www.baaderbank.de

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

