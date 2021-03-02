Nicholas Holsman will lead commercialization of novel oncology products

Shorla Pharma Limited ('Shorla'), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announces the appointment of Chief Commercial Officer Nicholas Holsman, a highly experienced U.S. industry executive with in-depth experience in scaling oncology specialty pharma enterprises.

Shorla specializes in developing innovative oncology drugs, with a focus on orphan and pediatric cancers. With a strong team of scientists, clinicians and an extensive industry network, the company has an advanced pipeline of drug products to treat a number of unmet patient needs.

"I am excited and honored to be joining the growing Shorla Pharma team. Shorla's strong leadership team is committed to improving and enhancing patient outcomes through innovative science and a robust pipeline," said Holsman. "I look forward to building a commercial organization that will bring Shorla's life-changing treatments to patients in the U.S."

Holsman has almost twenty years' experience in leading commercial functions, with a focus on high growth start-up biotech companies. Most recently, he was Head of Commercial Operations at Oncopeptides, INC, where he was responsible for building the infrastructure to support the launch of PEPAXTO, a peptide-conjugated alkylator for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients.

"I'm proud to give a warm Irish welcome to Nick as we bring him into our leadership team and grow our U.S. presence," said Sharon Cunningham, CEO and Co-founder of Shorla Pharma. "Nick has been responsible for enviable business growth in his previous roles, and he's an ideal fit for us as we prepare for our U.S. product launches."

Before Oncopeptides, Holsman spent nearly four years leading the commercial efforts at KemPharm Inc as Senior Director of Commercial Strategy Market Access and held roles of growing responsibility at Gilead and Symphony Health.

About Shorla Pharma Ltd

Established in 2018 by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, Shorla Pharma Ltd is a privately held, Ireland based specialty pharmaceutical company with an advanced pipeline of innovative oncology drugs for women's, orphan and pediatric cancers. The company concentrates on indications where existing treatments are limited, in shortage or inadequate for the target population. Shorla's growing portfolio brings accessible, affordable and life-saving treatments to patients, delivering a major contribution to patient care.

For further information, please visit www.shorlapharma.com.

