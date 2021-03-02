Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Geophysical Survey at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Kenora Mining District, Ontario to Assess Targets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC Pink:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has contracted Crone Geophysics & Exploration Ltd to complete a surface Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey over targets identified to the north of the known Kenbridge Ni-Cu-Co Deposit. The target areas are interpreted to represent similar rock types which host the Kenbridge Deposit. TDEM surveys have been used extensively and successfully to aid in identifying nickel sulphide targets like the Kenbridge Ni-Cu-Co Deposit.

The Company recently released an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Northwestern Ontario (press released September 17, 2020). Tartisan Nickel Corp. subsequently announced that P&E Mining Consultants Inc. have been contracted to oversee the updating of the Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Project (press released February 2, 2021). The "PEA" will identify the critical next steps that Tartisan needs to take to move the Kenbridge Deposit towards a Bankable Feasibility Study including permitting, geotechnical, environmental, and geological considerations.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartian Nickel Corp. states; "the geophysical field crew is expected to mobilize to site in the next 2 weeks. Tartisan is planning a late spring early summer drill program on the down plunge and down dip extensions to the known deposit and will look to drill targets generated from the TDEM program". Appleby goes on to state "Tartisan will aggressively move the Kenbridge Nickel Project forward in 2021".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 104,929,132 shares outstanding (110,954,714 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

