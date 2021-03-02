Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - NOHO, Inc. (OTC Pink: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

The management of NOHO, Inc. is pleased to provide information concerning the company's financial reporting and filings. Following the Company's release of the asset purchase transactions with Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), the Company has received a substantial number of communications from shareholders concerning the status of the Company's current accounting and corporate filings. Management has prioritized communication with our shareholders at the highest level and wishes to provide full transparency regarding these inquiries.

NOHO has retained local counsel in Wyoming, the Company's state of incorporation, to handle its state filings in order to reinstate the Company to good standing with the secretary of state. Counsel has indicated to the company that the updated records and good standing should be finalized in approximately two weeks. The Company will advise when the filings are completed.

The Company is focused on bringing its financial statements, filings and reporting current, and will be submitting the same to OTC Markets, with a target date of March 20, 2021. Management recently accomplished the same process with Sibannac, Inc. In this effort, the Company is investigating the legitimacy of outstanding debt and prior share issuance obligations entered into by prior management dating back several years.

While the Company will report the information in the filings, it is current management's position, that most of these obligations, including unconverted promissory notes, are not legally enforceable or collectible based on the legal status of the lenders and statute of limitations. As a result, it is anticipated that the accounting treatment of these past debts should be reflected positively on the Company's balance sheet. The Company's securities counsel will be issuing the required legal opinion concerning the updated reporting upon completion of the review.

NOHO's CEO, David Mersky, said, "Following the news of the proposed acquisition of RaD8, our new Delta-8 THC brand, we've received a lot of communication from our shareholders regarding our financial reporting and accounting and felt that it was necessary to keep the public updated. Management is committed to restoring NOHO to good standing with its state filings and providing current financials to OTC Markets. We will be continuing to open communications with shareholders and will be providing a platform to ask management questions about operations and products. We will identify the key topics and provide responses accordingly to keep the public apprised of our progress and commitment to full disclosure. Open communication provides the foundation for shareholder confidence and that is the most important thing for management to understand."

NOHO will continue to provide status updates on its filings and accounting as they occur.

