Cambridge Global: Michelman & Robinson's Premier Trial Lawyer Mona Z. Hanna Honored As Top Woman Lawyer in Southern California

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Michelman & Robinson's Orange County Managing Partner and Chair of Litigation Department, Mona Z. Hanna was listed among the top 50 women lawyers in Southern California, an award designated by Super Lawyers, a top-rating for practicing attorneys. This accolade represents Hanna's continued commitment to proudly representing M&R through her work in advancing the careers of women and causing a meaningful impact on the diverse legal landscape of California.

"The legal marketplace here in South California includes so many extraordinary female attorneys-litigators and transactional professionals alike-which gives me so much satisfaction," Hanna mentioned as turning attention to her peers also listed by Super Lawyers. "This is proof of the incredible progress we as a demographic have made within our chosen disciplines. In my view, the mark we 'sisters-in-law' are leaving on the legal profession only serves to lift it up and makes the quality of legal representation better and better."

Beyond her role as Office Managing Partner and head of M&R's powerhouse litigation team, Hanna is former Chair of the firm's Class Action Group and is the founder of the Women Attorneys of Michelman & Robinson (WAMR), a group specifically designed to provide an opportunity for mentorship and professional growth.

"The professional development of women attorneys is something I'm passionate about," Hanna said. "I feel that as we have more women in leadership roles to reach back and lead the way for other women, we will get to the point where we will reach critical mass."

Throughout her career at M&R, Hanna has been able to achieve a high percentage of successful case resolutions for those she represents by clearly defining their objectives and staying "on-goal." Hanna's uncanny ability to secure early-stage dismissals and defeat high-exposure class certified cases, along with a remarkable string of courtroom victories, positions her as one of the preeminent trial lawyers nationwide.

"The cutting-edge, unprecedented issues that may come up in the courtroom, are one of the many reasons it is so exciting working in this space," Hanna noted.

Companies across industries seek out Hanna for representation in the most consequential of disputes, and her success can be attributed to the unique way in which she approaches her caseload. From the beginning of any given dispute to its conclusion, Hanna's focus is always on the client's goals, whether that be a resolution at the pleading stage, a jury verdict, or an outcome somewhere in between.

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm with offices in Los Angeles, Orange County (California), San Francisco, Chicago and New York City. The firm represents clients in a variety of areas, such as, complex and class action litigation and employment, transactional, regulatory, cybersecurity, privacy, real estate and bankruptcy matters in a range of industries, including Advertising & Digital Media, Banking & Financial Services, Cannabis, Hospitality, Insurance, Music &Entertainment, Retail & Apparel and Sports. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com.

