DJ Results of the Board of Directors meeting

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) Results of the Board of Directors meeting 05-March-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Board of Directors meeting St. Petersburg, Russia - 05 March 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today reports on the results of the Board of Directors meetings held on 04 March 2021. In accordance with Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors has received a proposal from the Company's shareholder, Andrey Molchanov, to nominate the following candidates to the Company's Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: ? Dmitri Gontcharov ? Igor Levit ? Aleksey Makhnev ? Natalya Nikiforova ? Alexander Pogorletsky In accordance with Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors has received a proposal from the Company's shareholders, The Prosperity Quest Fund, The Russian Prosperity Fund and Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund Limited, to nominate the following candidates to the Company's Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: ? Vitaliy Podolskiy ? Alexander Prysyazhnyk The Company's Board of Directors invokes its right provided in Clause 7 of Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and, at its sole discretion, nominates the following candidates to the Company's Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: ? Andrey Molchanov ? Egor Molchanov As the Board of Directors has received no proposals on the nomination of candidates to the Company's Internal Audit Commission from the Company's shareholders, the Board of Directors invokes its right provided in Clause 7 of Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and, at its sole discretion, nominates the following candidates for the Company's Internal Audit Commission to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: ? Natalya Klevtsova ? Denis Sinyugin ? Ludmila Fradina For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations Maria Rybina LSR Group Press Service Head of Investor Relations E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 Sequence No.: 94885 EQS News ID: 1173303 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2021 01:31 ET (06:31 GMT)