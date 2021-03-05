Anzeige
Results of the Board of Directors meeting

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) 
Results of the Board of Directors meeting 
05-March-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Results of the Board of Directors meeting 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 05 March 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the 
leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today reports on the results of the Board of 
Directors meetings held on 04 March 2021. 
In accordance with Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors has received a 
proposal from the Company's shareholder, Andrey Molchanov, to nominate the following candidates to the Company's Board 
of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 
?         Dmitri Gontcharov 
?         Igor Levit 
?         Aleksey Makhnev 
?         Natalya Nikiforova 
?         Alexander Pogorletsky 
In accordance with Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors has received a 
proposal from the Company's shareholders, The Prosperity Quest Fund, The Russian Prosperity Fund and Prosperity Russia 
Domestic Fund Limited, to nominate the following candidates to the Company's Board of Directors to be elected at the 
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 
?         Vitaliy Podolskiy 
?         Alexander Prysyazhnyk 
The Company's Board of Directors invokes its right provided in Clause 7 of Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock 
Companies and, at its sole discretion, nominates the following candidates to the Company's Board of Directors to be 
elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 
?         Andrey Molchanov 
?         Egor Molchanov 
As the Board of Directors has received no proposals on the nomination of candidates to the Company's Internal Audit 
Commission from the Company's shareholders, the Board of Directors invokes its right provided in Clause 7 of Article 53 
of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and, at its sole discretion, nominates the following candidates for the 
Company's Internal Audit Commission to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 
?         Natalya Klevtsova 
?         Denis Sinyugin 
?         Ludmila Fradina 
 
For more information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
                                      Media Relations 
Maria Rybina 
                                      LSR Group Press Service 
Head of Investor Relations            E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US50218G2066 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          LSRG 
LEI Code:      25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
Sequence No.:  94885 
EQS News ID:   1173303 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2021 01:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
