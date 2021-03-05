Online Meetings Available with Management; Discuss Joint Venture Opportunities in Uranium, Nickel, Copper and Diamonds; Enter Online Gold Rose Draw

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders and interested parties that they may book one-on-one meetings with our staff at the Virtual PDAC conference which is being held from March 8-11. Register for the convention at https://www.pdac.ca/convention and book an appointment now.





CanAlaska welcomes discussion for Options or Joint Ventures on our uranium, copper, nickel, and diamond projects in Western Canada. Information on the Company's properties is available at https://canalaska.com/projects/

PDAC registrants that visit CanAlaska's virtual booth can also enter to win genuine Gold Roses during the PDAC.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares (530,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin and Wollaston area - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"

Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President & CEO

Contacts:

Peter Dasler, President

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138

Email: info@canalaska.com

Cory Belyk, COO

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306

Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Forward-looking information

