Neutra Corp: Neutra Expects CBD Market to Grow as More States Open Their Economies From COVID Lockdowns

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) ("Neutra" or "the Company") believes warming temperatures and states ending COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will add some heat to its marketing and sales efforts. Texas ended its statewide mask mandate the first week of March 2021, joining Montana, Iowa, North Dakota, and Mississippi in not requiring masks be worn in public. Texas has enabled all businesses to open to 100 percent capacity, a move Neutra believes that could prompt more retail stores to allow more vendors to sell products on their shelves.

"Our national sales team got a fantastic reception earlier this year at retail stores and pharmacies," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "There was a great deal of interest in our products, but things moved quite a bit more slowly because of COVID restrictions than they did in the pre-coronavirus days. It's hard to build key relationships with stores and their buyers over Zoom. There's no in-person product sampling, which is very important. Things should now go smoother with economies opening and restrictions getting lifted. We'll be able to meet more decision-makers in person. Those will have a positive impact on our sales going forward."

Neutra's wholly-owned subsidiary, VIVIS, currently manufactures premium-quality hemp-based CBD products at two facilities in the Greater Houston area. The company recently expanded its laboratory facilities to increase its testing capabilities and production efficiency.

Neutra is also considering entering the cannabis-based CBD market as more states remove legal prohibitions and sanctions against the substance. With more states also lifting COVID-related restrictions, that could have a positive influence on any decision in that matter as the company's national sales staff can better gauge marketplace interest.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

