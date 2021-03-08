H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over €35 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the expansion of its European WhiteHorse team with the addition of Laurent Vaille and Charles Bourgeois as Principals. Laurent will be based in H.I.G.'s London office, and Charles is based in H.I.G.'s Paris office.

Laurent has 13 years of experience in direct lending and corporate finance. He was previously an Executive Director in the Private Debt division of Tikehau Capital in Paris. Prior to that, he worked for Ernst Young and Deloitte Finance.

Charles has 13 years of experience in direct lending and corporate finance. Prior to joining H.I.G., he was an Executive Director in the Private Debt division of Tikehau Capital in Paris. He was previously with GE Capital in the leveraged finance division, after working at SG and LD&A Jupiter.

Commenting on the hire, Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said, "Hiring professionals of the calibre of Laurent and Charles to lead our French direct lending activities represents a major boost to our European direct lending ambitions."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over €35 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve- outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.



H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.



H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €27 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005572/en/

Contacts:

Pascal Meysson

Managing Director

pmeysson@higcapital.com

T +44 (0) 207 318 5700

F +44 (0) 207 318 5749

www.higeurope.com