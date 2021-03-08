Phone.com's Tana Jackson Appointed to UC Irvine Customer Experience Advisory Board

Tenured leader tapped to mentor future generations of CX professionals

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Phone.com today announced that the company's Senior Manager of Customer Loyalty and Strategic Accounts, Tana Jackson, has been appointed to the Customer Experience (CX) Program at the University of California-Irvine (UCI) Advisory Board.

The UCI Advisory Board is comprised of thought leaders from across the country, carefully selected for their ability to educate students with real-world insights, sharing expertise that transcends industries. The program's curriculum is designed to teach students to apply the principles and present-day techniques used by successful companies of all sizes and in all sectors.

UCI CX Program Faculty Chairperson, Carole Buehrens, commented, "We're excited Tana Jackson has joined us as an Adviser and to be involved with Phone.com's customer experience program. Their dedication to enhancing their offerings on behalf of their customers is tremendously inspiring. While we are seeing similar efforts from forward-thinking businesses that are beginning to understand that providing a great customer experience is a differentiator, Phone.com is certainly leading the way."

"It's truly an honor to join the Advisory Board for UC Irvine's Customer Experience program," said Tana Jackson. "In a customer-centric world, understanding the connection between customer satisfaction and your brand's success is critical. I look forward to sharing the experiences and best practices that have earned Phone.com a reputation for exceptional service."

Jackson is recognized for her track record helping businesses adopt customer centric protocols as well as flexible, equal-opportunity corporate cultures that foster advancement and reject bias.

"It's common sense that happy, empowered employees are more inclined to delivering positive customer experiences than those who feel under-appreciated or discriminated against. In male-dominated industries, for example, it is important for women to know their value and for employers to embrace the many different perspectives and skillsets they bring to the table," added Jackson.

As Phone.com Senior Manager of Customer Loyalty and Strategic Accounts, Jackson mitigates customer churn by partnering with clients to achieve their desired outcomes. Internally, Jackson proactively equips Phone.com account teams with agile workflow strategies, technology and the means to automate processes, empowering them to address a wide range of customer needs quickly and effectively.

2020 presented universally unprecedented challenges for everyone, including customer experience professionals. Responsible for the happiness of Phone.com's key accounts, Jackson's team was charged with ensuring unfettered engagement with employees while maintaining the same caliber of service to customers.

For many companies, moving their workforce offsite to comply with Covid-19 social distancing mandates led to major operational disruptions that eroded brand integrity. Inferior support and service experiences, a direct result of glaringly outdated communications technology designed in an era when workers were tethered to their desks, caused a mass exodus of fickle customers from which several enterprises may never recover.

"Ours', however, was an altogether different experience as we transitioned to teleworking without missing a beat. Though we cannot convene in person, we still meet face-to-face using Phone.com's video meetings, conferencing and collaboration services. Our company's cloud-based business phone services allow us to stay in constant contact with both our colleagues and our customers.

"I'm especially proud of how our team is applying their own experiences utilizing Phone.com's solutions in a variety of new and different use-cases to gain an even deeper understanding of the customer experience," said Jackson.

