PohlmanUSA: Records Retrieval Company Welcomes New National Account Executive

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / PohlmanUSA, a nationally recognized court reporting, records retrieval, and litigation services organization is proud to announce Adam Lancaster as their National Account Executive for MyRecordsRetrieval. With years of experience in the records retrieval and client services field, he is poised to handle clients' needs on a national stage.

The company's MyRecordsRetrieval system is a premier custom records retrieval, management, and online-distribution service that is trusted by clients across the nation. This service was built to support large matters, complex, and multiparty litigation while serving both plaintiff and defense firms. With a custom API, MyRecordsRetrieval can be integrated to a firm's case management system to meet a legal team's exact needs.

"With Adam's wealth of experience in the field, including client management, customizing web tools, and working hands-on with records in both law firms and at Pohlman, he was the perfect candidate to fill this role," said PohlmanUSA's CEO Deborah Walters. Lancaster's degree in mass communications will serve him well in his new role specializing in developing new and strengthening existing relationships for the records retrieval service at Pohlman.

With years of experience working with asbestos, mass tort, MDL, and insurance defense cases combined with their advanced technologies, PohlmanUSA has risen to become a leader in records retrieval services. "Our records retrieval team is one of the best. They ensure requests are handled quickly, and clients' needs are of the utmost concern. I am pleased to represent the records team to our clients in my new role," said MyRecordsRetrieval Account Executive, Adam Lancaster.

PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation Services is recognized nationwide as the leading provider of technology-driven records retrieval, court reporting, and litigation services. For over 30 years, Pohlman has specialized in complex multiparty litigation by creating innovative products and customized solutions for clients. Pohlman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and anticipating clients' needs.

