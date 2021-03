The Exchange has decided to resume the trading in shares of Polarcus Ltd (PLCSo, ISIN code KYG7153K1085, order book ID 089289) as the shares has been resumed on Oslo Stock Exchange with effect as of today, 9 March 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.