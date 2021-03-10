Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Invites Investors to Webcast on Cryptocurrencies and Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE)(OTCQX:HVBTF)(FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") invites investors to listen to an exclusive webcast on the potentially beneficial role digital currencies and gold can play in investors' portfolios. Hosted by ETF Trends, the webcast will be held on Wednesday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Webcast speakers will include Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors (GROW) and Executive Chairman of HIVE; Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE; and Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. The webcast will be moderated by Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends.

To register for the free event, click here.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

